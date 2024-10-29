Ndustrial Hires Anthony MacDonald as Its First Chief Revenue Officer

Sustainability sales veteran joins growing team to accelerate industrial energy efficiency

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ndustrial , the AI-powered energy intensity platform for industry, today welcomed Anthony MacDonald as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, MacDonald will lead the company's global sales and marketing teams and be responsible for expanding Ndustrial's footprint as it pushes into new markets across manufacturing, oil and gas, recycling and beyond.

"Industrial leaders are focused on cost and carbon reduction, but also need confidence that solutions providers like Ndustrial understand the unique demands of their business—from their bespoke hardware setups to manufacturing pressures," said Ndustrial Founder and CEO Jason Massey. "Anthony brings invaluable experience helping energy innovators reach breakout velocity across industrial settings, and he will play a critical role in scaling our solutions worldwide."

MacDonald brings 20 years of experience in energy optimization, smart buildings and sustainability. His experience building and leading high-performing sales, marketing, solution engineering and customer success teams and implementing successful go-to-market strategies will be invaluable to Ndustrial as they scale.

Most recently, MacDonald was vice president of sales and marketing at the global leader in HVAC optimization, Optimum Energy, where he transformed their GTM organization and delivered record bookings in his first year. Before Optimum, he was the vice president of enterprise sales at GridPoint where he helped grow the company's revenue 7x over his seven-year tenure. Earlier in his career, he was a manager of smart buildings at Target, where he implemented and streamlined its demand response, energy analytics and sub-metering programs across the company's 1,800+ stores.

"I've been thoroughly impressed by the incredible relationships Jason and the entire Ndustrial team have built as they scale their energy intensity solutions across the industrial market," said Ndustrial CRO Anthony MacDonald. "The company has an impressive track record of helping industrial facilities avoid over $100M in energy costs across the supply chain. As industries continue to race to reduce their carbon footprint—especially in light of carbon disclosure laws coming online around the world—Ndustrial's AI-powered platform, which unites production and energy data, is the most compelling solution on the market, and I can't wait to take it to new heights."

MacDonald joins Ndustrial alongside several recent notable appointments, including:

Chief People Officer Laura MacLachlan, brings nearly 20 years of People Operations strategy and execution and previously built a successful consulting practice in HR leadership.

brings nearly 20 years of People Operations strategy and execution and previously built a successful consulting practice in HR leadership. Vice President of Supply Chain Electrification Manuel Aguirre brings 16 years of experience in the automotive, fleet, IoT, financial services, and EV charging industries, most recently from Volvo Energy.

brings 16 years of experience in the automotive, fleet, IoT, financial services, and EV charging industries, most recently from Volvo Energy. Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff Laura Nichols is scaling operations, enhancing best practices, and advancing operational excellence to fuel company growth.

About Ndustrial

Ndustrial provides software and services to help the $60B industrial market combat inflation and climate change by optimizing energy intensity — the crucial metric of energy, emissions and cost required for one unit of production. By uniting production data with energy usage for some of the most complex, energy-demanding operations in the world, Ndustrial's AI-powered solutions enable smarter energy decisions in real-time. The company has helped customers like Lineage, ABB and W.L. Gore (makers of Gore-Tex) avoid over $100M in energy spend to date. Learn more at ndustrial.io .

SOURCE Ndustrial