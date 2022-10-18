NDVR Introduces New Personalized Indexing Strategy for High Net Worth Investors

NDVR Unified Equity™ is a Personalized Equity Alternative to Index Funds and Standardized SMAs that includes Active Factors Designed to Enhance Growth, Tax Loss Harvesting to Reduce Taxes, and Socially Responsible Investing Capabilities to Align with the Investor's Values – All in One Unified Strategy.

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NDVR (pronounced "endeavor"), a start-up pioneering a new category of Wealth Optimization for high net worth clients, today unveiled NDVR Unified Equity, an actively managed, personalized indexing strategy that targets traditional alpha, tax alpha, and fee alpha through direct ownership of U.S. equities. NDVR Unified Equity is designed to deliver more aligned portfolios with greater efficiency than index funds and standardized separately managed accounts (SMAs).

"Building an equity portfolio from scratch, for each client, with individual stocks provides incredible flexibility for customization and enhancement. It enables us to offer active factor exposures that we expect to improve performance, increase tax efficiency, and align holdings with each client's unique values," said Roni Israelov , Ph.D., president and chief investment officer at NDVR. "We believe this is a significant improvement on portfolios that are designed for the many but suffer from lowest-common-denominator design limitations and are rarely optimal for any single investor."

NDVR is a Wealth Optimization firm created by a team of Quant Ph.D.s, technology innovators, and financial services veterans. Its proprietary investing platform enables high net worth individuals to benefit from advanced quantitative strategies and techniques historically available to only the largest institutional investors. Featuring personalized direct indexing, active factors such as Extended Market, Low Volatility, Momentum, Quality and Value, tax-loss harvesting, and Socially Responsible Investing, NDVR's Unified Equity marks a significant departure from typical strategies and portfolios that are designed to address the goals and needs of groups of investors, not individuals.

Wealth Optimization is a significant evolution of traditional wealth management. It is made possible by NDVR's proprietary technology, which improves on the core elements of traditional wealth management – planning, portfolio construction and dedicated advice – to help high net worth investors make the most of their resources in pursuit of their best lives.

"We designed NDVR Unified Equity to be a powerful part of our Wealth Optimization platform. Our goal is to create high-performance portfolios customized for the exact needs and values of each client" said Michael Simon, founder and CEO of NDVR. "NDVR Unified Equity is just one example of how NDVR uses technology to simplify planning and optimize investment management. Our technology is complemented by dedicated human advisors, all delivered at a remarkable price."

To learn how to gain access to NDVR's Wealth Optimization tools, including SRI and NDVR Unified Equity, high net worth investors are invited to engage with NDVR by visiting https://ndvr.com.

About NDVR, Inc.

NDVR (pronounced "endeavor") is a registered investment advisor that combines powerful technology, convenient digital tools, and dedicated financial advisors to build and manage sophisticated, custom portfolios for high net worth investors and trusts. Designed to help our clients meet their obligations and achieve their aspirations, every NDVR portfolio is plan-optimized to deliver Construction Alpha through a combination of investment alpha, cost savings, and tax efficiency at remarkably low fees. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., NDVR's team of quant Ph.D.s, financial services veterans, and tech entrepreneurs is building the next generation of wealth management -- Wealth Optimization. For more, visit https://ndvr.com .

