NDVR Names Deborah McGonigle to Advisory Board

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NDVR (pronounced "endeavor"), a company pioneering a new category of Wealth Optimization for high net worth investors, today announced that Deborah McGonigle joined its growing advisory board. The former chief customer officer of Liberty Mutual Insurance's personal insurance division and former chief marketing officer of its commercial insurance division, McGonigle has done extensive work developing and executing strategies that deliver exceptional customer experiences.

NDVR builds sophisticated, custom portfolios for high net worth clients that are designed to deliver Construction Alpha™. Construction Alpha describes the aggregate performance enhancements expected from investment alpha, cost savings, and tax efficiency. Together, these can offer clients a better chance at better outcomes.

NDVR's team is comprised of quant Ph.Ds., financial service veterans, and tech innovators. They have built an investing platform powered by advanced technology. NDVR clients access the platform easily through digital tools, with guidance available from dedicated financial advisors at their convenience. All made available at a remarkable price.

"NDVR's innovative approach to Wealth Optimization is reshaping the expectations that high net worth clients have for their wealth management needs. By blending sophisticated digital interfaces, experienced financial advisors, and advanced quantitative investment strategies, high net worth investors no longer need to wonder if they could do more with their wealth," said McGonigle. "I look forward to contributing to that work and collaborating with fellow members of the advisory board to help NDVR deliver experiences that delight their clients."

"Debbie has a passion for serving customers as evidenced by the customer-centric culture she helped develop and the transformative impact it had to deliver exceptional experiences," said Michael Simon , founder and CEO of NDVR. "Her tireless focus on the customer throughout her career is directly applicable to the client experience we are creating at NDVR and the important role it will play in our efforts to fundamentally transform the wealth management industry."

McGonigle brings more than two decades of customer experience and marketing leadership acumen to NDVR's advisory board. In addition to serving as chief customer officer for Liberty Mutual's personal insurance division and as chief marketing officer of Liberty's commercial insurance division, she served as a senior marketing leader for other divisions within the company. McGonigle started her career at Liberty Mutual Insurance as an internal strategy consultant. She received her Master's in Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and has a Bachelor's in Economics and Accounting from College of the Holy Cross.

McGonigle joins Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. , former deputy vice chair of the Federal Reserve, former CEO of TIAA and former advisor to Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, on the advisory board. Additional members will be announced in the future.

NDVR (pronounced "endeavor") is a registered investment advisor that combines powerful technology, convenient digital tools, and dedicated financial advisors to build and manage sophisticated, custom portfolios for high net worth investors and trusts. Designed to help our clients meet their obligations and achieve their aspirations, every NDVR portfolio is plan-optimized to deliver Construction Alpha through a combination of investment alpha, cost savings, and tax efficiency at remarkably low fees. Headquartered in Boston, MA, NDVR's team of quant Ph.D.s, financial services veterans, and tech entrepreneurs is building the next generation of wealth management -- Wealth Optimization. For more, visit https://ndvr.com.

