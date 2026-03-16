NDX Appoints Paul Kahn as Interim Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Digital Innovation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), the largest network of fully-owned dental laboratories in North America, today announced the appointment of Paul Kahn as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kahn, who previously served as the company's Chief Operating, Transformation & Financial Officer, succeeds Kevin Mosher.

Since joining NDX in May 2025, Kahn has been instrumental in aligning the company's financial and operational frameworks. Kahn has spearheaded initiatives to accelerate the company's digital transformation, ensuring NDX remains at the forefront of prosthetic dentistry through state-of-the-art workflows and advanced clinical innovations.

Under Kahn's leadership, NDX aims to further solidify its position as the industry leader by bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge dental technology.

"There is tremendous opportunity at NDX," said Paul Kahn, Interim CEO of National Dentex Labs. "I am continually impressed by our team's dedication to delivering pristine customer experiences. As we accelerate our digital capabilities, we remain first and foremost a service-driven company, ensuring that our innovation is always led by a customer-centric approach that supports the unique needs of every clinician we serve. My focus will be on maintaining this momentum, ensuring we deploy the best in modern dentistry to support our partners and their patients. This is an exciting chapter, and I am committed to driving the progress and excellence that NDX is known for."

Mr. Kahn brings a wealth of experience in organizational transformation and operational scale to the CEO role. His career spans several leadership positions at Fortune 500 and high-growth companies, including: The Key, Triller, Warner Chappell Music and Viacom.

Kahn holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a degree from the Binghamton University School of Management. In addition to his executive leadership, he serves on several Boards of Directors, providing strategic guidance on corporate evolution and financial health.

About National Dentex Labs

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. Since 2015, NDX has aggressively expanded its national footprint to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America. With a network of more than 30 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. The company employs nearly 1,500 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.

For more information, please visit www.nationaldentex.com.

Contact

For National Dentex Labs

Sharon S. Bournes, 561-202-2426

[email protected]

SOURCE National Dentex Labs