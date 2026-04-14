NE Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating Celebrates 70 Years of Family-Owned Service to Frederick County

Company Marks Milestone Anniversary with $70,000 Investment in the Frederick Community

FREDERICK, Md. , April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NE Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is proudly celebrating 70 years of continuous, family-owned service to Frederick County and the surrounding communities. Beginning in April, the company—now under third-generation leadership—will mark the milestone by donating $70,000 to local nonprofit organizations as a 'thank you' to the community that has supported it for seven decades.

The Waltz Family Photo credit: MK Battles

The initiative will direct resources toward seven key areas of need within Frederick County, including youth and senior services, veterans and first responders, basic needs, mental health, ministries, health and wellness, and animal welfare. The first donation will be made to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, an organization with deep ties to the company's history, as founder Norman E. "Bob" Waltz played an instrumental role in helping establish the foundation.

"Our community service isn't about recognition—it's about stewardship," said Jill Waltz, Office Manager. "We're giving back to the community that has stood by our family and our business for generations."

For the Waltz family, the anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on a business that has grown alongside Frederick County for three generations. Norman E. "Bob" Waltz founded the company in 1956 after returning from serving in the Pacific during World War II and learning the plumbing trade through the GI Bill. He and his wife, Betty, built the company on a simple mission: always do right by customers and team members.

Their son Robert (who also goes by "Bob") and his wife, Sherry, joined the business in 1975. Today, Bob's grandson, Jeff Waltz, leads the company as President and Plumbing General Manager, working alongside his wife, Jill.

"It is with pride and thankfulness to see our company continue with a third generation to carry on what my father and mother started in 1956," said Bob Waltz. "Hard work, dedication, and perseverance should be our legacy moving forward to serve our community."

Three generations of the Waltz family have worked side by side in the business, and a fourth may soon follow. The eldest member of the next generation, now a college sophomore, already works as a plumber's apprentice when home, continuing the same hands-on path taken by his father and grandfather.

Over the past seven decades, the company has evolved alongside the plumbing and HVAC industry. Services have expanded, and ongoing training and education have helped the team embrace innovations while preserving the craftsmanship and customer-first values that have defined the business since its founding.

While equipment and systems have changed, the company says its core mission has remained the same: provide dependable service, honest pricing, and quality work that stands the test of time.

"Reaching 70 years in business is both humbling and deeply meaningful to our family," said Sherry Waltz. "What began as a small operation built on hard work and a handshake has grown into something that now spans generations. It represents decades of loyal customers and dedicated employees who became like family."

Some employees have spent decades with the company, and many customers today are the children and grandchildren of the families the company first served years ago. Those long-standing relationships remain a source of pride. For the Waltz family, success is measured not by revenue alone, but by the enduring relationships they cultivate—with customers who return year after year, employees who build lasting careers with the company, and a community they are proud to call home.

As more companies in the plumbing and HVAC industry are acquired by private equity firms, NE Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating remains firmly committed to remaining family-owned and operated, preserving its independence, values, and personal approach to service for years to come.

Looking ahead, the Waltz family believes the same principles that built the company will continue to guide it forward.

"We are honored to mark 70 years as a family-owned business—an achievement made even more meaningful by the continuation into a third generation, a milestone few family enterprises attain," said Jeff Waltz. "This legacy extends beyond the Waltz family; it reflects the dedication of our entire NE Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating team and the enduring support of the Frederick community. As we look ahead to the next 70 years, we aim to carry forward a legacy of service delivered with the values and care that have guided us from the beginning."

About NE Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating, Inc.:

Founded in 1956, N.E. Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned business serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Frederick, MD region. Established by Norman E. "Bob" Waltz, the company provides full-service plumbing, heating, and cooling services with a reputation built on technical expertise, responsive service, and long-term customer relationships. With seven decades of experience, N.E. Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating delivers reliable, high-quality workmanship tailored to the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit nebobwaltz.com.

SOURCE NE Bob Waltz Plumbing & Heating, Inc.