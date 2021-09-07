NE Nitro Geneva LLC Acquires Nebraska Nitrogen Plant

"Domestic nitrogen facilities are fortress assets, this chemical business intersects strategically with our industrial complex throughout the West," said Chad Brownstein, Chairman. "The Nebraska Nitrogen team is positioned to manage a profit-driven operation from today forward. We are fortunate to acquire a significant capital asset at this point in the commodity cycle."

The operations at the Geneva, Nebraska facility serve farmers of the Western Cornbelt, providing nitrogen-based fertilizer critical to sustaining soil fertility and crop production.

"We are dedicated to supporting the regional farming community," said Heidi Kelly, Chief Operating Officer. "Nebraska Nitrogen is focused on implementing operational improvements on a daily basis that will maintain production reliability. We have enacted measures commensurate with our culture of performance excellence, dedicated to safety first."

About NE Nitro Geneva:

NE Nitro Geneva LLC (Trade Name: Nebraska Nitrogen) is an anhydrous ammonia fertilizer manufacturing operation located in Geneva, Nebraska. Serving farmers of the Western Cornbelt, the facility produces up to 36,000 tons of nitrogen-based fertilizer annually.

