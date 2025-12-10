NE Property Management Announces 312 New Amarillo Luxury Apartments for Rent Coming Summer 2026

Martin Inderman Development develops and builds the newest Apartment Community in Amarillo, TX

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NE Property Management Announces New Luxury Apartment Community in Amarillo, Texas.

The Lariat at Presidio Ranch Apartments

Martin Inderman Development is developing and building The Lariat at Presidio Ranch, a new luxury apartment community located at 8976 Tarter Ave in Amarillo, TX. This three-story, garden-style development will bring 312 modern apartment homes to the growing Amarillo market, with the first units anticipated to be available in late summer 2026. The Lariat at Presidio Ranch is designed to offer high-end living spaces combined with a comprehensive amenity package, catering to individuals seeking an engaging and active lifestyle in the Texas Panhandle.

The Lariat at Presidio Ranch is designed to blend high-end interiors with a robust, activity-focused amenity package, catering to residents seeking a dynamic living experience in the Texas Panhandle. "We believe The Lariat at Presidio Ranch will not only provide high-quality housing but also foster a vibrant community spirit, With features like a resort-style pool, pickleball court, and even a cold brew keg in the clubhouse, we're creating spaces that encourage residents to connect, relax, and enjoy life to the fullest." said a representative at NE Property Management.

Elevated Interiors & Smart Technology

The 312-unit community will feature sophisticated interior finishes designed for comfort and convenience. Residents will enjoy vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite countertops, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Each home will also feature private balconies and come equipped with modern tech conveniences, including smart lock technology and bulk Wi-Fi service.

Resort-Style Community Amenities

The Lariat sets itself apart with a focus on social engagement and outdoor leisure. The community grounds will feature a resort-style swimming pool and a variety of recreational options, including a pickleball court, a giant chessboard, cornhole setups, and multiple outdoor seating areas with BBQ pits and grills.

Inside, the clubhouse will offer a dedicated party room and a unique perk for coffee lovers: a cold brew keg on tap. The property is also designed with pet owners in mind, featuring a large dog park and a convenient dog wash station.

Construction is currently underway, and the first phase of apartments is expected to be ready for occupancy in late summer 2026. Prospective residents and interested parties are encouraged to discover more about The Lariat at Presidio Ranch by emailing us at [email protected].

Media Contact: Laurie Frias Romain, VP of Marketing, [email protected], 972-833-4350

At NE Property Management, we oversee a diverse portfolio ranging from traditional apartment communities and luxury high-rises to historic developments and mixed-use properties. Through long-standing partnerships with leading development and construction firms, we bring an elevated level of expertise to every phase of property management. Our experience spans from initial concept and development through construction, leasing, and long-term operations.

Based in Lewisville, Texas, NE Property Management is a premier property management company with more than 30 years of industry experience, specializing in luxury, affordable multifamily housing, senior living, and commercial properties. We take pride in delivering exceptional service and managing real estate with precision, integrity, and a resident-first approach, catering to our communities' needs every step of the way.

SOURCE NE Property Management