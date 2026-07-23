Ne Zha Brings a Young Hero's Message of Courage to New York

An international cast reimagines the legendary child hero through music, movement and a universal story about finding one's own voice.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25 and 26, NE ZHA will take the stage at the Sheen Center in New York. Performed entirely in English, the original musical brings together professional actors and young performers from different cultural backgrounds.

At the heart of the story is a child who refuses to be defined by the expectations of others—a message that can resonate with young audiences everywhere.

Among the cast is seven-year-old Naomi Guo, the youngest among all performers selected internationally to play Ne Zha.

"Sometimes children feel small or scared, but that does not mean their voices are small," Naomi says. "Ne Zha teaches me that you can feel afraid and still try."

The production is created and produced by Emma Wang, whose experiences across China, the United States and the United Kingdom have shaped her commitment to building cultural bridges through theatre. After developing several cross-cultural musicals, Wang chose Ne Zha as the subject of this production because she sees the character as one of the most meaningful symbols of her own cultural roots.

Preparing for the production has given Naomi the opportunity to work with performers of different ages and backgrounds, while learning to collaborate and adapt in a new environment.

"You are never too young to begin something meaningful," she says. "When children from different places create together, we can understand each other better."

Through its international cast and youngest performers, NE ZHA transforms an enduring legend into a contemporary story about courage, identity and choosing one's own path.

NE ZHA will be presented at the Sheen Center in New York on July 25 and 26, 2026.

SOURCE NEZHA