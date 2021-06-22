NEA Elevates Florence and Makhzoumi to Managing General Partner Roles, Promotes Several to Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) today announced several promotions on its investing team, including the elevation of Tony Florence to Managing General Partner, Technology and Mohamad Makhzoumi to Managing General Partner, Healthcare. On the Technology team, the firm promoted Andrew Schoen to Partner and Jess Ou to Senior Associate. Tak Cheung, MD, and Matt McAviney, MD, were promoted to Partner on the firm's Healthcare Team, and Tiffany Le was promoted to Senior Associate.

"All of these promotions reflect NEA's longstanding emphasis on mentorship and cultivating talent from within, and we're thrilled to recognize the contributions each of these investors has made within the firm and across our portfolio," said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner, NEA. "I'm especially pleased to affirm the vital roles that Tony and Mohamad play in the leadership of NEA—the three of us will continue to do what we've been doing, but now everyone will know the magnitude of their contributions and how much we value their leadership."

Tony Florence, Managing General Partner, Technology, joined NEA in 2008 and was named General Partner in 2012. He focuses on investments in the software and internet sectors with emphasis on SaaS, marketplace and ecommerce companies. Florence's historic investments include Jet.com, Quidsi (Diapers.com), Appian, Care.com, Cvent, Duolingo, EverFi and Snap. He currently serves as a director of numerous public and private companies including Burrow, Casper, DataRobot, Goop, Maisonette, Moda Operandi, Wallapop and Wonder. Florence is based in NEA's New York office.

Mohamad Makhzoumi, Managing General Partner, Healthcare, joined NEA in 2005 as an Associate and was named General Partner in 2016. He focuses on the healthcare services and healthcare information technology sectors. His past investments include Bravo Health, CHG Healthcare, DaVita NephroLife, DSI Renal, Golden State Medical Supply, SCI Solutions and U.S. Renal Care. Makhzoumi currently serves as a director of numerous companies including Aetion, AllyAlign Health, Bright Health, Collective Health, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, Everside Health, Nuvolo, Radiology Partners, Strive Health and Vori Health. Makhzoumi is based in NEA's Menlo Park office.

Andrew Schoen, Partner, joined the firm in 2014 and focuses on enterprise technology investments. He serves as a board director or observer for Berkshire Grey, Dandelion, IonQ, Merge and ThreatQ and also works with ByteDance, New Wave Foods, PlayVS, Rocket.Chat, Theorycraft, Timescale, Xsky and Zuoyebang. Schoen's historic investments include CCP Games and Expanse, where he served on the companies' boards prior to their acquisitions; he was also involved with NEA's investments in Duolingo, Onshape, Pentaho and Pocket. He is based in NEA's New York office.

Tak Cheung, Partner, and Matt McAviney, Partner, both joined the firm in 2018 and are based in Menlo Park. Cheung focuses on medical device investments and serves on numerous boards including Allay Therapeutics, Magenta Medical, Spyglass Pharma and Vesper Medical. He also works closely with Eargo, FIRE1, Lungpacer Medical, Moximed and Relievant Medsystems. McAviney is focused on biopharma investing, bringing his expertise as a medical doctor as well as being a seasoned investor prior to joining NEA. He serves as a director of Recludix and Cydan and is a board observer for Korro Bio.

Tiffany Le, Senior Associate, joined NEA's Menlo Park office in 2020 as an Associate and is focused on med tech, health tech and medical device investments. She serves as a board observer for Willow, Setpoint, NC8, DOTS, Allay Therapeutics and Intrinsic. Jess Ou, Senior Associate, joined NEA in 2018 and is focused on enterprise and consumer technology companies. She serves as a board observer for New Wave Foods, Smartcar, Outrider, Tulip and Gen.G and is based in Menlo Park.

