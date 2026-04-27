NEA reports show educator pay falling behind inflation over the past decade, highlight the power of unions

Becky Pringle: When we invest in educators, we strengthen our schools and our future

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new NEA reports released today show that while educator pay has increased in recent years, it still has not kept pace with inflation over the past decade, leaving many educators worse off in real terms. The reports also show that collective bargaining remains one of the clearest drivers of higher pay for teachers, education support professionals, and higher education faculty.

"Dedicated educators show up every day in classrooms across this country to inspire, support, and lift up their students, but too many are struggling to stay in the profession they love," said NEA President Becky Pringle. "They deserve pay that reflects their expertise, the strong support they need to succeed, and the respect that honors the essential role they play in shaping the future of this nation."

"Educator pay hasn't kept pace with inflation because of policy choices made by elected officials," she added. "Leaders have tolerated widening income inequality, allowing CEO compensation to climb dramatically while educators struggle to maintain their spending power."

One of the clearest findings across the reports is the positive impact of collective bargaining. On average, K–12 teachers earn 24% more in states with collective bargaining rights. Education support professionals also earn more in those states, and higher education faculty with collective bargaining agreements also earn more than those without them.

"Unions help ensure educators are paid fairly and have the working conditions they need to support their students," Pringle said. "When educators have a collective voice, they can secure better pay, safer classrooms, and the resources that benefit both their profession and the success of every student."

Data highlights and trends:

The average public school teacher salary rose from $72,000 in 2023-24 to approximately $74,500 in 2024-25 — a nominal gain of 3.5%.

Despite these increases, average teacher pay has not kept up with inflation over the last decade, resulting in a 5% decrease in real earnings.

Unionized teachers earn 24% more on average in states with collective bargaining, and education support professionals (ESPs) earn 13% more.

Among full-time ESPs, average earnings in 2024-25 were $38,494, about $1,400 more than the prior year. But inflation has taken a toll: Real ESP pay has fallen nearly 8.9% over the past decade.

Nearly 32% of full-time K–12 ESPs earn less than $25,000 annually. Across K–12 and higher education combined, just over a quarter of all full-time ESPs fall below that threshold.

Full-time faculty on nine- and ten-month contracts averaged $105,657, a 3.6% increase, yet 5.9 % below pre-pandemic levels after adjusting for inflation.

below pre-pandemic levels after adjusting for inflation. Faculty at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) earn, on average, 75% of what non-HBCU educators make. The disparity is most pronounced in research universities, where HBCU faculty earned about $31,000 less than their non-HBCU counterparts.

Despite some progress, significant challenges remain. Educator pay still trails inflation, widening the gap between teachers and other similarly educated professionals. As a result, many take on second or even third jobs to make ends meet, often while working longer hours and struggling to cover essentials like housing, healthcare, and food. A new Gallup poll shows that 71% of U.S. teachers hold at least one additional job — underscoring the financial strain many face. This pressure is driving widespread stress, lowering morale, and making it increasingly difficult to attract and retain qualified educators, with many considering leaving the profession altogether.

School districts and policymakers must act now to ensure educators are compensated fairly and supported appropriately, and that means recognizing unions as key drivers of positive change. By protecting and expanding collective bargaining rights, leaders can empower educators to advocate for competitive salaries, stronger benefits, and better working conditions.

"Educators are the foundation of our public schools, yet too many are overworked, underpaid, and unable to keep up with the cost of living," Pringle said. "When we fail to support them, students and communities suffer. Every student, no matter their background or ZIP code, deserves access to qualified, dedicated educators — and that means paying them what they deserve and giving them a real voice. When we invest in educators, we strengthen our schools and our future."

For more information about NEA's educator pay data and reports, visit www.nea.org/educatorpay.

The National Education Association is the nation's largest labor union, representing nearly 3 million elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty, education support professionals, school administrators, retired educators, students preparing to become teachers, health care workers, and public employees. Learn more at www.nea.org.

SOURCE National Educational Association