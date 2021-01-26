NEA Welcomes Ann Bordetsky and Sheila Lirio Marcelo to Its Technology Investing Team

MENLO PARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) today welcomed two additions to the firm's technology investing team: Ann Bordetsky, former COO, business development executive and angel investor who has led operations and business development for visionary technology companies such as Uber and Twitter, joins NEA as a Partner based in the firm's Menlo Park office; and Sheila Lirio Marcelo, founder and former CEO and Chairwoman of Care.com, the world's largest online destination for finding and managing family care, joins as a Venture Partner based in the firm's New York office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheila and Ann to our team, both proven innovators, leaders and company builders of the highest caliber with deep operational and market expertise in their sectors of focus," said Tony Florence, General Partner and Head of Technology Investing at NEA. "I've known Sheila since NEA first invested in Care.com over a decade ago, based on a shared conviction that technological innovation can address real-world social problems and a great deal of confidence in her ability to transform that potential into a very successful business. Sheila's entrepreneurial mindset, executional strength, and tremendous energy will be an incredible asset to companies in our portfolio."

Under Marcelo's leadership, Care.com became the world's largest marketplace for care, serving more than 35 million people across 20 countries and growing more than 100% year-over-year from its founding in 2006 until the company went public in 2014. In addition to her role at NEA, where she will focus on consumer technology and commerce, Marcelo also serves as a co-founder and director of LandIt. She has been honored with numerous accolades including being named among the "Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs" by Fortune and was the youngest recipient of the Harvard Business School Alumni Achievement Award in 2014. Marcelo holds a bachelor's degree from Mount Holyoke College, which also conferred upon her an honorary Doctorate of Human Letters in 2015, and earned both her JD and MBA with honors from Harvard University.

Bordetsky has helped to build some of Silicon Valley's most iconic technology companies in a variety of business, strategy and operating leadership roles and has been a leading force in catalyzing diversity in tech as an operator, angel investor and advisor to January Ventures. In her new role at NEA, she will pursue investing opportunities at the intersection of consumer and enterprise technologies with particular focus on the future of work, wellness and commerce.

"Ann is a dynamic and driven leader who has been a powerful force in the growth and success of industry-leading companies, from forging the first go-to-market strategies to accelerating growth as a publicly traded company," said Rick Yang, General Partner and Head of Consumer Investing at NEA. "Her vision to transform industries, commitment to making positive change in the world, and abiding respect for entrepreneurs are deeply aligned with NEA's culture and approach to company building and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Bordetsky served as Chief Operating Officer of Rival Inc, a modern enterprise platform for live event commerce acquired by Live Nation / Ticketmaster in 2020. She was previously Director of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives at Uber; Head of Commerce & Consumer Product Business Development at Twitter; and held business development roles at pioneering early-stage marketplace and mobility companies, Wheelz and Better Place. Earlier in her career she held leadership roles in D.C. in government engagement and federal policy at one of the nation's top environmental think tanks. Bordetsky holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in environmental science, policy and management from the University of California, Berkeley.

