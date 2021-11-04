NEA Welcomes Veteran Life Sciences Investor Michele Park as Partner on Its Healthcare Investing Team

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) today announced that veteran life sciences investor Michele Park has joined the firm as a Partner based in its Menlo Park office. Park joins NEA after 15 years as an investor at Clarus Ventures, where she served as a board director and member for several biopharmaceutical companies of various stages.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michele to NEA and are confident that her extensive experience as a life sciences investor will be an asset to our investing team and portfolio companies alike," said Mohamad Makhzoumi, Managing General Partner, Healthcare, NEA. "We've seen firsthand through our shared investments how Michele works closely with biopharmaceutical companies across various stages, and both her scientific and company-building experience put her in a great position to be a valuable contributor to NEA's healthcare investing practice."

NEA has deep roots in both the life sciences and digital health sectors with more than four decades of investing expertise across all stages, from company incubation and early-stage partnership to growth-stage and public market investment. The firm's healthcare portfolio includes renowned biopharma companies such as Tesaro and CRISPR Therapeutics, as well as leading-edge digital health companies creating new models for care delivery such as Bright Health, Everside Health, and Radiology Partners.

As Partner at Clarus Ventures (now Blackstone Life Sciences), Park led the initiative to launch the Clarus Cancer Fund—a novel investment model designed to generate returns and fuel cancer research through donation. Prior to Clarus, she spent six years as a research analyst covering the biotechnology sector at Credit Suisse and Piper Jaffray. Park received her Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences and completed her dissertation at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She holds a B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University. Park serves as Co-Chair of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Product Development Advisory Committee; Board Trustee for the American Friends of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (AFRPO); and is a member of the Council of Korean Americans (CKA) and Private Equity Women Investor Network.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com.

