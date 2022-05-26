Neal Boornazian Joins Media Cause as Executive Vice President, Growth

Nonprofit Industry Veteran Will Help Accelerate Clients' Growth, Amplify Their Missions and Increase Their Impact; While Growing New Business Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the award-winning, mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their missions, today announced the hiring of Neal Boornazian as Executive Vice President of Growth. Having worked on both the agency and client sides, Neal has deep, first-hand experience on the challenges facing today's nonprofits and will be responsible for building relationships as well as expanding Media Cause's pool of new business opportunities.

"Media Cause already feels like home to me. It's a rare opportunity to work with amazing, passionate people who are committed to making an impact," says Neal. "It's also a chance for me to combine what I love to do with causes I'm passionate about and privileged to be a part of. I'm so excited and honored to be part of this team."

Most recently, Neal served as Vice President, Marketing for the Wounded Warrior Project, where he established and managed a 30-person team plus agency partners. Other previous experience includes Executive Vice President at Orion CKB, Chief Client Officer at Cramer, President at Wilde Agency and Wilde Interactive.

"We are delighted that Neal has joined the Media Cause team. His extensive nonprofit marketing and fundraising expertise will be a big asset to our clients and our agency as a whole," says Eric Facas, Media Cause CEO.

About Media Cause

Media Cause is a mission-driven marketing agency that helps nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their impact. Our data-driven approach connects nonprofits with individuals across their entire supporter journey: from awareness and recruitment, to fundraising and advocacy, and every touchpoint in between. Our clients include: HeadCount, American Kennel Club, Parkinson's Foundation and many more.

