Neal C. Hogan, PhD, Appointed Director and Enterprise Strategy Leader at BDC Advisors

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Advisors, a national healthcare strategy firm, announced today that Neal C. Hogan, PhD has returned to the firm as a leader of its Health Enterprise Strategy, Academic Medicine and Organization Design & Development practices.

Neal has maintained his relationship to the firm as a Senior Advisor while on a sabbatical to focus on some of his other interests. For example, Neal was part owner of Health Payment Systems, an innovative firm with over 20 patents and a technology that simplifies the billing and payment process for patients and providers, by providing a single statement incorporating all medical bills and EOBs. Neal took on the role of vice-chairman and led a successful sale of that company to Caltius Equity Partners. Another important part of the sabbatical has been the research and development of a new book The Quest for Value in American Healthcare, expected in late 2020.

"We are delighted to have Neal return to BDC as a director, based in Boston," said Rick Wesslund, BDC's founder, in announcing Hogan's return. "Neal has deep health care strategy and organization experience as well as unique governance experience as a board member of a leading regional healthcare system. His return on a fulltime basis will significantly strengthen our Enterprise Strategy, Academic Medicine and Organization Development & Design capabilities."

Neal brings BDC clients 30 years of experience as a thought leader, strategic consultant, author, educator, and health system board member. He has extensive experience working on system strategy, mergers and acquisitions, clinical integration, value-based contracting, and health plan feasibility assessments for national and regional health systems including BayCare, Baylor Scott & White, Chicago Medicine, Cone Health, Mass General Brigham HealthCare, Providence Health System, Stanford Medicine, Trinity Health and Tufts Medical Center. In addition to his consulting experience, Neal serves as a board member with the INTEGRIS Health System in Oklahoma, where he serves as Chair of the Strategy Committee.

Prior to joining BDC Advisors, Neal served as Managing Director and Principal of the Advisory Board Company in Washington, D.C. Neal began his career as a lecturer and teaching fellow at Harvard University, where he taught seminars in the History of Science with a focus on 20th century history and sociology of medicine. Neal has given presentations to hundreds of organizations including the US Navy, IBM, United Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, the Leadership Institute, Heath Plan Alliance, the American Hospital Association (Leadership Summit 2015), Vizient, Mayo Clinic Grand Rounds, and state hospital associations including Texas, New York, and Florida.

Neal holds a PhD from Harvard University in the Department of the History of Science. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of New Hampshire. He is the author of Unhealed Wounds: A History of Medical Malpractice.

BDC Advisors, LLC is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami and founded in 1990 which focuses on health enterprise strategy, physician enterprise strategy, payer/provider innovation, population health management and organization design and development. For additional information contact Dudley Morris, 312-286-4865 or 232329@email4pr.com.

SOURCE BDC Advisors

Related Links

https://www.bdcadvisors.com/

