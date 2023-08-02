Neal Rubin joins Wealth Enhancement Group to Establish Las Vegas Office and Expand Off-Shore Capabilities

News provided by

Wealth Enhancement Group

02 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $69.2 billion in total client assets, announced that Neal Rubin and John Geraghty will join the firm as financial advisors, bringing approximately $900 million in assets under management and establishing Wealth Enhancement Group's first office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"For over two decades, Mr. Rubin has developed investment and planning strategies to help the most complex clients achieve their financial goals," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "I look forward to working with Mr. Rubin and Mr. Geraghty to expand their client offerings and build a presence in the Las Vegas marketplace."

Mr. Rubin has held positions advising clients at multiple companies, has deep financial planning experience, and specializes in managing investments for offshore asset protection trusts. "My team and I are excited to join Wealth Enhancement Group and benefit from the opportunities they provide to enhance our services while establishing business continuity for our clients," said Neal Rubin.

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group shared, "We're thrilled to welcome Mr. Rubin and Mr. Geraghty to Wealth Enhancement Group and are excited about all that we can achieve together. Our centralized service model will help the team continue to provide their clients with the best service possible, and our wealth management and financial planning offerings will support their continued growth."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 53,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $69.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of August 1, 2023. Neal Rubin had approximately $900 million in client assets as of July 27, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that have closed, client assets that have closed and been announce since the month end, current transactions, and the addition of Neal Rubin's assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $69.2 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets."

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt
Integrated Marketing Communications Manager
[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group

Also from this source

Wealth Enhancement Group Expands by Adding Ryan Financial, Inc., a Hybrid RIA with Over $200 Million in Client Assets

Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Infinity Wealth Alliance, a Hybrid RIA with Over $238 Million in Client Assets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.