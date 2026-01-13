Neal Shapiro to Retire as President and CEO of The WNET Group After Transformative Tenure

Transition to take place by the end of 2026; Board has initiated a comprehensive search for a successor

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, parent company of New York's flagship public television stations THIRTEEN and WLIW, announced today that President and CEO Neal Shapiro will retire from his role at the end of his contract in 2026. Shapiro's decision, made in consultation with the Board of Trustees, follows nearly two decades of transformative leadership that strengthened WNET's position as one of the nation's most respected public media organizations.

Shapiro will remain as CEO until a successor has been identified. Following a transition period, he will then move into a new role as President Emeritus to continue supporting WNET's fundraising priorities and organizational objectives.

"Leading WNET has been the privilege of my professional career," said Shapiro. "After careful consideration, I believe this is the right time to pass the torch to new leadership who will build on our momentum and guide WNET through its next chapter. I'm enormously proud of what our team has accomplished together, and I'm confident WNET's future is bright."

Under Shapiro's leadership, WNET:

Launched its transformation from a broadcast organization to a multi-platform media company, pioneering company-wide digital initiatives and production to meet audiences where they are. This includes modernizing technology by implementing advanced systems that streamlined fundraising, production, and distribution, resulting in significant cost savings and revenue increases.





Expanded local and national programming—including the creation of ALL ARTS, the 24/7 local and national multiplatform arts portal; the creation of daily news, weekly arts and science series, and the Treasures of New York library. WNET also acquired, preserved and modernized New Jersey's statewide public television network, rebranded as NJPBS, with award-winning daily news coverage, and WLIW-FM, the NPR station on Long Island.





Developed key partnerships with for-profit and non-profit news organizations, including CNN (Amanpour and Company) and Newsday, while leveraging philanthropic support to maximize resources, improve operational efficiency, and enable the 2026 move to new headquarters. The move will reduce overhead by more than 60 percent and create a collaborative workspace for the office of tomorrow.





with for-profit and non-profit news organizations, including CNN and , while leveraging philanthropic support to maximize resources, improve operational efficiency, and enable the 2026 move to new headquarters. The move will reduce overhead by more than 60 percent and create a collaborative workspace for the office of tomorrow. Strengthened the entire PBS system by driving the growth in CentralCast, a joint master control facility now serving more than half the country's PBS stations and saving the system millions of dollars; launching Wavelength, a content-sharing platform that enables dozens of PBS stations nationwide to produce local arts programming.

"We are deeply grateful for Neal's exceptional leadership," said James A. Attwood Jr., Chair of WNET's Board of Trustees. "His vision, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our mission, have elevated public media and strengthened our service to millions of viewers. While we will miss his leadership, we celebrate his remarkable legacy and the profound impact he has had on our organization."

The Board of Trustees has begun a comprehensive search for Neal's successor and will announce further details in the coming months.

"In this next chapter, WNET remains committed to operating in alignment with our mission, even amid a complex industry environment," Attwood continued. "We look forward to finding a leader who will build on Neal's legacy with the same commitment to excellence and innovation."

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW, THIRTEEN PBS Kids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment, and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs like NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding, and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media.

