Neal Strategies Officially Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® (Certified LGBTBE®) by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neal Strategies, a leading public affairs and advocacy firm, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) as an LGBTBE company. The NGLCC certification is part of a broader commitment to support the LGBTQ+ business community.

"We are honored to receive the NGLCC LGBTBE certification," said Brendan Neal, Managing Director of Neal Strategies. "This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment both within our firm and in the clients we serve. We look forward to expanding our advocacy efforts and collaborating with like-minded organizations to promote equality and representation in all sectors."

As an LGBTBE-certified firm, Neal Strategies will continue to leverage its expertise in public affairs and advocacy across various industries while championing the importance of diversity in business practices. The NGLCC certification enhances our credibility and opens doors to new opportunities for collaboration and partnership with organizations that prioritize inclusive procurement and supplier diversity.

"We are so pleased to welcome Neal Strategies to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "According to NGLCC's groundbreaking America's LGBT Economy report, America's estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs."

Neal Strategies is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC's supplier diversity programs with the Fortune 500, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other Certified LGBTBE® companies worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference. Business leaders in the LGBTQ+ community continually redefine industries and shatter stereotypes.

About Neal Strategies

Neal Strategies is a public affairs and advocacy firm dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of public policy. With a focus on inclusivity and collaboration, we work across industries to deliver effective and innovative solutions tailored to our clients' needs. www.nealstrategies.com

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.

