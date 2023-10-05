Neale & Fhima Leads the Way as California's Premier Lemon Law Firm

The California firm has a 99% success rate with lemon law and personal injury cases.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps should you take if your vehicle experiences a persistent mechanical or electrical issue and the dealership won't address the problem? Whether your vehicle is still covered by warranty or the warranty period has recently expired, a course of action is available to you.

In accordance with the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, more commonly recognized as California's lemon law, individuals and small businesses that buy defective vehicles retain the right to receive a reimbursement for nearly the entirety of their expenses (including down payments, monthly installments, and more). Alternatively, they can opt for a vehicle replacement, with the manufacturer covering the costs.

It's difficult to win in a lemon law case if you don't know the rules of the game and your opponent does. California's lemon law has a lot of fine print that can seem overwhelming. Auto dealers know the loopholes, and seasoned California lemon law attorneys do, too.

There are two remedies in lemon law cases:

Repurchase: The manufacturer must refund the amount of money paid for the vehicle, including finance charges and fees, the cost of factory options, shipping, taxes, DMV fees, and out-of-pocket costs for repairs, towing, and rental cars.

Replacement: The customer can elect to receive a new, similarly equipped vehicle that is free of the defect that led to the lemon law claim. The manufacturer must pay the taxes and other fees in this situation.

"We don't hesitate to take on major auto manufacturers to help you get a refund or replacement," says Attorney Aaron Fhima.

The Neale & Fhima team of lemon law attorneys in California passionately confronts prominent automotive manufacturers, working diligently to uphold lemon law entitlements for clients across Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside County, and throughout the entire state.

About Neale and Fhima APC

The attorneys of Neale and Fhima have over 40 years of combined litigation experience, and together they have recovered in excess of $50,000,000 for their clients' injuries and losses. The firm focuses on lemon law litigation and is renowned for victories against major corporations and global auto manufacturers. Contact Neale & Fhima APC at 888-407-2955.

