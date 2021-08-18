Near Accelerates Momentum in the Travel and Tourism Industry with Record-Breaking Customer Additions and Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Near , the leading privacy-led source of intelligence on people and places, today announced it has achieved significant growth across revenue, customer adoption, and strategic partnerships in the travel industry. As a result, the company generated 142 percent growth in year-over-year revenue in 2020. Near also saw over 40x increase in its customer base since 2018—underscoring worldwide demand for its data intelligence solutions.

"Tourism has been one of the fastest growing industries in the last few years, but its historical growth was brought to a halt amid the pandemic," said Anil Mathews, CEO, Near. "Because this event is unique in our history, with changes happening on a daily / weekly basis, many of the world's top travel and tourism organizations are turning to Near's curated people and places data to build back better from the crisis, and to better understand the ever-changing global tourism landscape."

Near already works with some of the leading travel organizations and tourism destinations, including NYC & Company, Visit California, Hawaii Tourism Authority, Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority, Austrade and more. With privacy-protected intelligence on more than 1.6 billion people, Near provides customers with insights into travel-related behaviors—from length of stay to places and attractions visited, tourist demographics and more.

"Our members rely on us as a marketing organization to tell the NYC story, provide support for their business and serve as an extension of their sales teams," said Jon Tesser, VP, Research & Insights, NYC & Company. "They also turn to us for an understanding of trends in the industry. With Near's support, we can provide our membership organizations with all of that information plus vital statistics and data around trends and marketing performance. We've been conducting market research studies for more than 30 years and our partnership with Near has allowed us to take our services to the next level."

"Austrade has been using Near for over a year and their data have proven invaluable to our organization," said Rod Battye, Manager, National Surveys at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade). "The platform's segmentation capabilities and granular insights are unmatched, and help us understand travel behavior, particularly on visitors from the US—which in turn helps us with competitive positioning, spend and event management."

"Near's data has been helpful in analyzing the utilization of our resources by residents and visitors across the islands, and has also helped us gain additional insights for 'hotspot' areas of concern," said Jennifer Chun, Director of Tourism Research for the State of Hawaii. "The company's client services team has also been valuable as they have a deep understanding of Hawaii's values and priorities for managing tourism."

Near, the global leader in privacy-led data intelligence, curates the world's largest source of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion monthly users in 44 countries to empower marketers and operational data leaders to confidently reach, understand, and market to highly targeted audiences and optimize their business results.

With offices in Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Bangalore, Tokyo and Sydney, Near serves major brands in retail, real estate, travel, tourism, marketing, and other industries. For more information, please visit https://near.co/

