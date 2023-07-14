Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market to grow by USD 294.81 billion from 2022 to 2027 | 5 years (2017-2021) historic industry size, segmentation, and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The near autonomous passenger car market size is forecast to increase by USD 294.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 38.23%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs, and intelligent transport systems contributing to autonomous technology adoption. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Geely Auto Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NIO Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Co

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Near autonomous passenger car market - Segmentation

The market is segmented by Technology (ADAS level 1 and ADAS level 2) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ADAS level 1 segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. ADAS helps improve vehicle and road safety by ensuring secure human-machine interaction. It uses automated technologies, including sensors and cameras, to detect and respond to surroundings. ADAS level 1 enables vehicles to steer, accelerate, and brake independently. Vehicles learn the behavior of other vehicles and road environments for safe navigation. Therefore, ADAS level 1 is expected to be implemented in future AVs. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the ADAS level 1 segment during the forecast period.

Key Drivers- The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles is a major driver for the growth of the near autonomous passenger car market. Automotive manufacturers respond to the growing demand for comfort and convenience by integrating automation in vehicles.

As a result of the intense competition, the time required to develop innovative technologies for autonomous vehicles is decreasing, resulting in the development of semi-autonomous vehicles. Hence, the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global autonomous (driverless) car market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends- The increasing funding for research and development in this field is an emerging market trend influencing growth.

Major Challenges- Concerns related to cybersecurity challenge the growth of the near-autonomous passenger car market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this near autonomous passenger car market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the near autonomous passenger car market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the near autonomous passenger car market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the near autonomous passenger car market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of near autonomous passenger car market vendors

The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is projected to grow by USD 3.00 billion with a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market segmentation by product (single channel and dual channel), component (battery, lens, gravity sensor, GPS, microphone, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras is one of the key drivers supporting the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market growth.

Near autonomous passenger car market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 294.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Geely Auto Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NIO Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Co Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

