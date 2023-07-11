Near Death Experience Survivor and Integrative Spiritual Consultant Catherine Duncan's New Book Creates a Road Map to Living a More Engaged & Fulfilling Life

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From sought-after integrative spiritual consultant, healer, and speaker Catherine Duncan comes a new book that debunks the myth that enlightenment is mysterious, complicated, and dramatic. Your "Everyday Awakening is right in front of you", Duncan writes. Published today by Amplify Publishing, Everyday Awakening: Five Practices for Living Fully, Feeling Deeply, and Coming into Your Heart and Soul reveals simple and profound practices to feel vibrantly alive.

"Everyday Awakening: Five Practices for Living Fully, Feeling Deeply, and Coming into Your Heart and Soul" by Catherine Duncan is available now from Amplify Publishing or wherever you get your books.

New York Times bestselling author and host of the #1 rated podcast Mel Robbins endorses the book's lessons, saying: "Everyday Awakening is your road map to living a fully engaged life. Catherine's story and her five practices are refreshingly accessible. She doesn't just talk about awakening—she's lived it and teaches you how to stop sleepwalking through your life and start living it!"

Everyday Awakening integrates the best of spirituality, neuroscience, psychology, and therapy so you can change how you embrace every day, every moment, and every choice. Awakening is possible through five practices:

Coming back to the present moment

Connecting with something greater

Growing our trust

Embodying love

Holding openness

Catherine Duncan offers a wealth of options—including breathwork, meditations, grounding rituals, and other exercises—for bringing each of the five practices into your daily life. "You will begin to move from stress to presence, from your mind into your heart and soul," writes Duncan.

In a fast-paced, turbulent world, it's often hard to feel vibrantly alive. Constantly living from our minds has led to overwhelming feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression—often manifesting as chronic health conditions.

Catherine Duncan, MA, BCC, is passionate about whole person healing. Her focus as an integrative spiritual consultant is emotional and spiritual health. With a reverence for the sacredness of life, she companions individuals who are struggling with chronic illness, life transitions, grief and loss, and those searching for more meaning and purpose. She sees clients through her own private practice, Learning to Live, LLC, and as a consultant with Mn Personalized Medicine.

Everyday Awakening uses a hands-on, integrative approach to share five practices and 42 exercises to come into your heart and soul and live an awakened life. It is available now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more. Visit www.EverydayAwakening.com for more information.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing