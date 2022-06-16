Near Field Communication Medical Device Markets Report 2022: Hospital Inventory Tracking Solutions, In-patient Management, Patient Monitoring, Implantable Sensors, Injection Devices, Security

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.

Connected devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.



Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication - What You Will Learn

What medical devices incorporate near field communication technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?

What benefits do NFC enabled drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?

What therapeutic areas are the current focus of NFC enabled devices?

Who are the companies behind the push to integrate communication capabilities into injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on medical device commercialization and market access?

What does the current market for connected medical devices look like?

What are the key market drivers for the growth of NFC enabled medical devices?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication

Executive Summary

Wireless Options for Medical Devices

Near Field Communication

NFC OpenSense (Thin Film Electronics)

NFC Technology and UID

Security

The Energy Issue

RFID Communication

Wireless Architectures

Device Ergonomics

Medical Applications for NFC

UDI

Hospital Inventory Tracking Solutions

In-patient Management

Patient Monitoring Markets

Implantable Sensors

Injection Devices

Patient Monitoring

Security/Counterfeiting/etc.

NFC Standards

Market Participant Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjecp9

