Near Field Communication Medical Device Markets Report 2022: Hospital Inventory Tracking Solutions, In-patient Management, Patient Monitoring, Implantable Sensors, Injection Devices, Security

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.
Connected devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.
Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication - What You Will Learn
- What medical devices incorporate near field communication technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
- What benefits do NFC enabled drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
- What therapeutic areas are the current focus of NFC enabled devices?
- Who are the companies behind the push to integrate communication capabilities into injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations
- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on medical device commercialization and market access?
- What does the current market for connected medical devices look like?
- What are the key market drivers for the growth of NFC enabled medical devices?
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication
- Wireless Options for Medical Devices
- Near Field Communication
- NFC OpenSense (Thin Film Electronics)
- NFC Technology and UID
- Security
- The Energy Issue
- RFID Communication
- Wireless Architectures
- Device Ergonomics
- Medical Applications for NFC
- UDI
- Hospital Inventory Tracking Solutions
- In-patient Management
- Patient Monitoring Markets
- Implantable Sensors
- Injection Devices
- Patient Monitoring
- Security/Counterfeiting/etc.
- NFC Standards
- Market Participant Profiles
