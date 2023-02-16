Near field communication (NFC) chips market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% by 2027; Market is driven by the increased adoption of contactless payments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the

global near field communication (NFC) chips market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market 2023-2027

size is estimated to grow by

USD 3,083.48 million

from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 12.78%

during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2,594.55 million. APAC will account for 63% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Near field communication (NFC) chips market - Five Forces

The global NFC chips market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Near field communication (NFC) chips market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Near field communication (NFC) chips market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-auxiliary and auxiliary), product (smartphones, smart wearables, POS terminals, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the non-auxiliary segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is majorly driven by the growing demand for contactless POS terminals across the retail sector. In addition, the rising demand for smartphones will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global near field communication (NFC) chips market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global near field communication (NFC) chips market.

APAC will account for 63% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region home to some of the popular OEMs such as Huawei Technologies, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Newland Payment Technology, OPPO, OnePlus, Pax, Sony, and Samsung Electronics. In addition, the increasing availability of smartphones with high-end features, at competitive prices is fostering the growth of the regional market.

Near field communication (NFC) chips market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increased adoption of contactless payments.

The adoption of contactless payment technologies has reduced the customer time taken to make the payment and eventually the waiting time in a queue.

With contactless payment options, customers can simply tap their cards near POS terminals or place their NFC-enabled smartphones near the terminals to make payments.

The rising use of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay has also contributed to the increased adoption of contactless payments.

The growing adoption of contactless payment and the increasing use of contactless cards and mobile payments will increase the demand for NFC card readers, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for smart parking is a key trend in the market.

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income in emerging countries have increased the number of cars sold worldwide.

The increased density of vehicles on the road is leading to traffic congestion and difficulty in finding parking slots.

Traffic management operators and parking service providers are implementing NFC-enabled smart parking solutions.

These solutions require users to tap their NFC-enabled device at the NFC reader or the access control system to gain access to parking spaces.

The access controls present in the entry points are integrated with chips such as NFC ICs, Bluetooth ICs, and wireless ICs. Therefore, the increasing demand for smart parking will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The low awareness of NFC technology is a major challenge in the market.

A majority of the population, especially in developing regions are less aware of the benefits of using NFC technology.

Most consumers in developing regions such as China and India are price-sensitive and thus prefer buying low-priced and medium-priced smartphones.

and are price-sensitive and thus prefer buying low-priced and medium-priced smartphones. This compels major smartphone manufacturers to reduce the use of NFC chips in their products to keep costs low.

This is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this near field communication (NFC) chips market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the near field communication (NFC) chips market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the near field communication (NFC) chips market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the near field communication (NFC) chips market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of near field communication (NFC) chips market vendors

Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3083.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, HID Global Corp., Identiv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MagTek Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales, Verimatrix Inc., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

