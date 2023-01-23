Near infrared spectroscopy market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2023-2027

Near infrared spectroscopy market size & segmentation analysis

The near infrared spectroscopy market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 9.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 387.67 million. The near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented based on product, end-user, and geography.

Based on the product, the near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into benchtop and portable.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, food and beverage industry, and others.

Based on geography, the near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World.

Near infrared spectroscopy market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the near infrared spectroscopy market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, India, Vietnam, and others (Asia); Brazil, Argentina, and others (Rest of World).

North America will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing need for NIRS devices for various end-users, such as the agriculture, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biomedical industries.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing need for NIRS devices for various end-users, such as the agriculture, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biomedical industries. Consolidation in the food processing industry, coupled with increasing plant sizes, is benefitting large food and beverage companies. Such companies are increasingly using NIRS devices for quality control, wherein researchers use NIRS to determine the molecular components of different samples for use in practical applications. Researchers will further test the use of NIRS devices for newer applications previously unexplored, thereby significantly contributing to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Near infrared spectroscopy market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on near infrared spectroscopy market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The rising food safety concerns are notably driving the market growth. The industry uses NIRS to detect food quality because of advantages such as the high speed of measurement, no requirement of sample preparation, no change in food properties, lack of substance pollution, and low cost. It is mainly used to analyze the fermentation, flavors, and fragrances of food products. The industry also uses NIRS to detect adulteration in food products through food safety surveillance. Therefore, the growing concern for food safety evaluation and control is contributing to the growth of the global NIRS market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of NIRS devices is the major challenge in the market. These devices have advanced embedded components such as polarization interferometers and gray filters for optimum resolution and wavelength accuracy. They can penetrate the surface and physical structure of the object and retrieve information about the inner composition in the form of a spectrum. This facilitates accurate and detailed object identification. The optic accessories and sampling tools for NIR devices help streamline processes by testing and controlling the quality of liquid, solid, and powder materials. Therefore, technological advances in NIRS hardware, integrated with electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones, are increasing the cost of the product, which will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Near infrared spectroscopy market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Near infrared spectroscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 387.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., B and W Tek, Brimrose Corp. of America, Bruker Corp., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, FOSS AS, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Lumex Instruments, Metrohm AG, Ocean Insight, PerkinElmer Inc., Polytec GmbH, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Zeltex LLC, ZEUTEC, and Avantes BV. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

