Near Joins AWS Partner Network and Brings Its Data Intelligence Solutions to AWS Data Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Near , a provider of the world's largest source of privacy led intelligence on people, places, and products, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Additionally, Near is announcing the availability of its real-time data on AWS Data Exchange , a service that makes it easy for customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

AWS Data Exchange customers can now access and use datasets from Near's Data Intelligence platform. This can benefit a wide range of organizations within consumer packaged goods (CPG), real estate, tourism, retail, technology, marketing, and other industries that rely on curated intelligence to make better informed business decisions.

The Near datasets now available on AWS Data Exchange include:

Pulse Daypart: Understand the relative change in human movement activities in space and across time. Gain a micro understanding of hour-of-day, day-of-week, weekend/weekday changes in target geographies broken down by Census Block Groups (US) or geohash (International).

Signals: Break down and connect visitation to stores by Census Block Groups. Use human movement data in conjunction with other Census Block Groups-based segments to identify core customers.

Purchase Intent: Gauge purchase intent based on both online and offline signals for any given brand in the grocery, quick service restaurant (QSR), and restaurant categories.

Category Demand/Experimentation: Get a holistic understanding of consumer behavior by knowing category level demand and propensity to experiment with multiple brands for grocery, QSR, and restaurant categories.

Brand Affinity: Understand which brands customers often visit and how the organization ranks against competitors. This dataset is available across multiple industries such as retail, QSR, and grocery chains.

"We've seen a significant boost in demand in the last year for more actionable intelligence to make better business decisions—that's why our work with AWS is so critical," said Michelle Zhou, Chief Business Development Officer at Near. "By offering our exclusive data on AWS Data Exchange, we can help our customers in retail, CPG, real estate, technology, marketing, tourism, and other industries leverage our data intelligence to drive better business outcomes. This is yet another step in fulfilling our mission of making actionable data intelligence available to any business, anywhere."

ABOUT NEAR

Near, a global leader in privacy led data intelligence, curates the world's largest source of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion monthly users in 44 countries to empower marketing and operational data leaders to confidently reach, understand, and market to highly targeted audiences and optimize their business results.

With offices in Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Bangalore, Tokyo, and Sydney, Near serves major brands in retail, CPG, real estate, restaurants, tourism, technology, marketing, and other industries. For more information, please visit https://near.com

