Near Perfect Media Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting

entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Near Perfect Media today announced its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"It's a privilege to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for the second time," said Justin Near, founder and president of Near Perfect Media. "Our focus has always been to meet leaders where they are - whether they're launching, scaling, or protecting valuation during milestone moments. This award underscores the measurable value that's created when a communications partner thinks like a business advisor, not just a press shop."

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Near Perfect Media

Near Perfect Media is a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based public relations firm specializing in strategic communications and crisis management. Since 2006, we've advised business leaders, publicly traded companies, technology innovators, high-profile restaurateurs and hospitality entrepreneurs, philanthropists, celebrities, and non-profit organizations. Learn more at www.nearperfectmedia.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Near Perfect Media