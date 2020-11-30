Near-Term Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Countertops Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Countertops" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global market for residential and non-residential countertops (also called benchtops or worktops in some parts of the world), including kitchen, bathroom, and other (e.g., laundry and bar) countertops for the new construction and remodeling markets. In this study, countertops are defined as countertop surfaces, as well as edging and backsplash, but not countertop materials used as wall coverings.

How will the COVID-19 coronavirus impact the global economy? This report tracks recent developments, analyzing their impact in an easy-to-follow Economic Impact Tracker.

Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for countertop demand by material, market, and are of installation in square meters on a country-by-country basis. Global demand by material is also provided in dollars.

Tile made from granite, marble, or other natural stones are included in the Other Materials category. For purposes of this study, all engineered stone data is at the slab manufacturer's level. Demand and prices for countertops are measured at the installation level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Overview

Key Findings

Demand by Region

Near-Term Impact of COVID-19

Pricing Trends

Foreign Trade

Global Countertop Production & Trade

US Tariffs on Chinese Quartz Slab Imports

US Tariffs on Indian & Turkish Quartz Slab Imports

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

Building Codes & Regulations

Quality Compliance

Eco-Friendly Materials

Antimicrobial Properties

3. Markets & Area of Installation

Key Findings

Markets

Demand by Market

Residential Buildings

Nonresidential Buildings

Areas of Installation

Demand by Area of Installation

Kitchens

Bathrooms

Other Areas

4. Materials

Key Findings

Demand by Material

Square Meters

Value

Solid Surface

Demand by Region

Market Share

Laminate

Laminate: Demand by Region

Laminate: Market Share

Granite

Granite: Demand by Region

Granite: Suppliers

Marble & Other Natural Stone

Marble & Other Natural Stone: Demand by Region

Marble & Other Natural Stone: Suppliers

Engineered Stone

Engineered Stone: Demand by Region

Engineered Stone: Market Share

Porcelain Slab & Sintered Stone

Other Materials

5. North America

6. Central & South America

7. Western Europe

8. Eastern Europe

9. Asia/Pacific

10. Africa/Mideast

11. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Cooperative Agreements

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

12. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Abbreviations

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Country Lists by Region

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Global Economic Outlook

Global Population

Global Building Construction Outlook

Global Residential Building Construction Outlook

Global Non-residential Building Construction Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Consentino

Dupont

Formica

Panolam

Wilsonart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8s81c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

