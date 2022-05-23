Near to Expand Data Intelligence Platform with New Offering for Instant Human Movement and Consumer Behavior Insights. Tweet this

Near Pinnacle is the next generation built on the features of Vista , making its powerful data analysis tools accessible in a transformative design-led interface, available for anyone with a browser. Near Pinnacle makes the Near Data Intelligence Platform's powerful global data sets and place-based-data insights easy to access, understand, share, and drive actionable business decisions. These powerful new features provide meaningful insights into the real-world behaviors of their own customers, and those of competitors, with a privacy-forward approach .

"As EVO continues our national expansion, it's critical for us to understand consumer behavior so we can make informed decisions about where to open new locations, and get operational intelligence in our existing locations. We are very excited about Near Pinnacle, and while we are early in the process, we are excited to get started and get consumer insights instantaneously from the Pinnacle product," said Mitch Roberts, CEO at EVO Entertainment Group.

In this period of rapid change and growth for businesses, keeping up with digital and physical consumer trends is both more challenging and more critical than ever. With Near Pinnacle's intuitive UI, any enterprise customer, not just data analysts, will take the pulse of consumer behavior with real-time insights. Shopping, dining, and visitation trends are accessible automatically in customizable interactive charts for visits over time, dwell times, and visitor origin points. For companies with international expansion in mind, Near Pinnacle will allow near real-time exporting of data from places anywhere in the world.

With this new offering, enterprise customers can gain a lead on their competition by monitoring not only their own physical locations but deep-diving into competitors by leveraging persistent IDs. The interface will allow users to deep dive into a single store location and compare up to five locations, understand consumer location and habits, as well as review neighborhood-level trend data to assess the viability of new store launches and up-and-coming areas.

"Near Pinnacle gives you a level of granularity that you don't get with other consumer profile data sources. Harnessing the power of Pinnacle, I now know exactly where my client's customers are traveling to understand their retail preference. Other platforms offer basic pathing or visitation data, but they lack insight into who's walking in the door. Pinnacle offers that next layer of data," said Matt Glaeser, SVP of Digital Media & Data Insights at Palisades Media Group.

Built on top of Near's Data Intelligence Platform of 1.6 billion unique user IDs and global data, Pinnacle, will offer depth and breadth of data analysis. Enterprises will be able to peek backward in time to leverage historical data, to understand how previous evolving trends affected footfall for themselves and competitors. The new offering's persistent identifiers enriched with personal attributes and easy-to-use tools make it a powerful platform for the entire enterprise team. The intuitive graphical UI no longer silos information with data analysts. Near Pinnacle makes everyone a data-driven leader and allows critical information to be easily shared and understood by the whole team, making data-driven decision-making a breeze.

"Near Pinnacle represents a great accomplishment for our global team in making data accessible through real-time access and powerful consumer insights you can use immediately," said Kerry Pearce, Global Vice President of Product Marketing at Near. "With the Near Data Intelligence Platform, our customers will gain a competitive advantage and improved decision-making across multiple departments with a unified, high-quality source of consumer behavior insights."

In addition to human movement and consumer behavior insights, Near provides users a way to act on intel, build audiences, run ads, and measure results. The company also delivers one of the world's largest dataset on consumer behavior in the real-world and is driven and protected by a privacy-led-approach. The company's intense focus on privacy and compliance means that customers can focus on using the data and running their business, with the assurance that Near as a trusted partner covers data provenance and governance.

Learn more about Near Pinnacle here: https://near.com/pinnacle

About Near

Near, a global SaaS leader in privacy-led data intelligence, curates one of the world's largest source of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion unique user IDs, in 70M+ places across 44 countries to empower marketing and operational data leaders to confidently reach, understand, and market to consumers and optimize their business results. With offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, Near serves major enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurants, tourism, technology, marketing, and other industries. For more information, please visit https://near.com

