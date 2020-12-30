Near-Zero Interest Rates Have Some Treasury Teams Investing in Alternative Short-Term Instruments, Says ICD

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Federal Reserve expecting to keep its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero through at least 2023, some treasury investment managers are looking at higher-yielding short-term investments options in the money markets, says ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments.

In a recent ICD webinar, "Short Term Investment Options in a Low-Rate Environment," 71% of treasury professionals polled said they are planning on investing in or are currently investing in new money market instruments. Forty-six percent said liquidity remained their top priority.

"In the current environment, it's not surprising that liquidity remains a top priority for treasury organizations. However, we are finding that – especially for non-operating cash – investors are still looking to pick up some yield with alternative investment options that go out a little farther on the curve, particularly where there is still some inherent liquidity in the product," says Sebastian Ramos, EVP of Global Trading and Products at ICD.

Meeting the demand for alternative investments, ICD has worked with its fund partners to add new products to its ICD Portal, a one-to-many model for treasury organizations to independently research, trade, analyze and report on money market funds and short-term instruments, all in one place.

During the webinar, Ramos provided an overview of the investment options available on ICD Portal, including:

Money Market Funds

Short Duration Bond Funds

ESG & Socially Responsible Funds

FICA

Demand Deposits

Time Deposits

Separately Managed Accounts

As an independent portal provider, ICD delivers unbiased access to a wide selection of investment products, market expertise, and intuitive technology, along with a unique, high-touch approach to service. It serves more than 400 treasury organizations across 65 industries and 43 countries.

To view the playback of the webinar, "Short Term Investment Options in a Low-Rate Environment," visit icdportal.com/resources. For more information about ICD, visit icdportal.com or contact [email protected].

