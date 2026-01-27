Near&Dear Launches as Growth Partner for the Vitality Economy, Announces Addyi Partnership

Los Angeles-Based Agency Emerges with Diverse Client Portfolio in the Increasingly Integrated Categories of Appearance, Performance, Sexual Health, Longevity and Self-Optimization.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Near&Dear, a new full-service marketing agency from The Golden State Company, launches today as an evolution of the company's well-established health, wellness and beauty practice. Its singular focus: partnering with the brands building the future of human vitality.

The agency's client portfolio includes leaders in this burgeoning category including, among others, Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill for hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD); OrangeTwist, a leader in aesthetic wellness; Senté, a science-backed skincare brand; and medical technology innovators Jeisys and Neocis. As consumers increasingly prioritize longevity, preventative care, and human vitality, a new category is emerging at the intersection of health, beauty, and wellness. Near&Dear positions itself at the center of this convergence, serving brands that meet consumer demand for living better, longer lives.

What were previously discrete categories are quickly converging to meet consumer demand for holistic vitality.

"What we're witnessing is the formation of an entirely new economy. Performance, appearance, sexual health, longevity, self-optimization of every type; what were previously related but discrete categories are quickly converging to meet consumer demand for holistic vitality," said Todd Klawin, founding partner of Near&Dear. "McKinsey research shows the global wellness market now exceeds $2 trillion and continues to grow annually, driven largely by Gen Z and millennial consumers. The brands winning in this space understand that vitality isn't a vertical, it's a mindset, and Near&Dear was built to support their growth."

Near&Dear brings together deep expertise in strategy, creative, technology, media, and customer experience with an intimate understanding of the industry's unique dynamics, from regulatory complexity to the science-backed storytelling consumers expect.

"This category demands a different kind of partner, one that can speak both the language of science and the language of culture," said Charlie Koones, founding partner of Near&Dear. "Near&Dear exists because this convergence represents a fundamental shift in how these brands connect with consumers."

Among Near&Dear's portfolio, Addyi represents a particularly timely partnership. The brand is entering a defining moment with regulatory approval as the first and only FDA approved treatment for postmenopausal women and amplified cultural relevance from The Pink Pill documentary .

"We chose a bold agency and growth partner with the guts and pedigree to define this cultural moment. Addyi is entering a period of explosive growth and cultural recognition, and our partnership with Near&Dear is about turning that momentum into impact: better access, smarter education, and women finally driving the conversation about their own sexual desire and vitality" said Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals.

Near&Dear will support Addyi's ambitious growth goals through integrated brand strategy, consumer education, creative development, omnichannel media strategy, planning, and buying.

The agency's partnership with OrangeTwist reflects Near&Dear's ability to support long-term growth in the aesthetic wellness sector. "We've been working with this team for years, and their evolution into Near&Dear feels like a natural next step for both of us," said Denise Keeler, Chief Growth Officer at OrangeTwist. "They understand where the industry is going because they've helped us get there. We're excited to keep growing together."

Near&Dear's founding team includes seasoned leaders Cherice Tatum (VP, Client Services), Charles Simmons (SVP, Digital & Data), Sheldon Melvin (Executive Creative Director), and founding partners Charlie Koones and Todd Klawin.

Near&Dear is now accepting new clients and partnerships.

Near&Dear is a full-service growth partner for brands in the business of human vitality. Based in Los Angeles, the agency combines deep category expertise with integrated capabilities across strategy, creative, technology, customer experience, and media, guiding brands through the unique dynamics of the wellness economy, from regulatory complexity to science-backed storytelling that drives growth.

SOURCE Near&Dear