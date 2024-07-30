Nearfield Instruments Secures Purchase Order for its QUADRA Metrology System from Leading Semiconductor Manufacturing Fab in Asia

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearfield Instruments, provider of metrology and process control equipment for advanced semiconductor fabrication plants, today announced the receipt of a purchase order for its QUADRA® metrology systems from a major semiconductor manufacturing fab in Asia.

QUADRA is the semiconductor industry's highest-throughput atomic force microscopy (AFM) metrology system designed for in-line, on-device, non-destructive three-dimensional (3D) metrology. This system is essential for accelerating time to yield and optimizing high-volume manufacturing (HVM) yield for advanced semiconductor fabs.

The purchase order also includes Nearfield's recently launched Lightning Mode™, a new feature for QUADRA that significantly boosts productivity and throughput, and Nearfield's proprietary imaging algorithm and data analysis software to assist customers address the process challenges posed by shrinking geometries, complex 3D structuring, and advanced packaging for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

"We are delighted to receive this order from a world-leading advanced fab in Asia, which continues to ramp aggressively to meet the growing demand for advanced devices such as HBM that enable AI applications," said Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments. "We are proud that our process control solutions address the challenging requirements of semiconductor manufacturing of advanced devices as well as of future angstrom-level nodes. With our fast time-to-solution and non-destructive systems we are committed to contribute to greener semiconductor fabs."

About Nearfield Instruments

Nearfield Instruments is bridging the semiconductor industry's metrology and inspection challenges with in-line, non-destructive process control nanometrology solutions for advanced 3D memory and logic devices. Their groundbreaking technology combines high-resolution with high-throughput, essential for the production of advanced semiconductor nodes. Nearfield is headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

