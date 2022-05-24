NEARITY to Unveil 91-Element Beamforming Ceiling Array Microphone During InfoComm Debut

The NEARITY A50 is an integrated ceiling array microphone designed to provide optimal audio fidelity for video conferencing and in-room audio. The A50's 91-element, omnidirectional microphone array combines with deep sidelobe beamforming to enable precise sound pickup for up to 12 independent lobes. This ensures that every word will be heard clearly by in-person and remote participants regardless of where the person speaking is located within the room – even while walking around. Meanwhile, automatic gain control enables every speaker's voice to be heard with equal volume.

NEARITY's advanced, AI-enhanced noise suppression and echo cancellation technologies enable crystal-clear sound while reducing distracting background noises and audio artifacts, while reverberation suppression substantially reduces or removes reverb even in challenging spaces. A single A50 unit provides effective pickup at distances up to 8m, while up to eight A50 units can be daisy-chained using standard CAT6 cable to extend audio capacity and provide complete coverage of larger spaces. Analog line-in, line-out, and USB interfaces on the A50 DSP enable easy interoperability with existing video conferencing MCUs. An included remote control provides easy end-user access to features such as the A50's sound reinforcement mode.

The A50 is one of three ceiling mic models being introduced by NEARITY in the coming months to meet the varying voice pickup needs of different-sized meeting spaces. Two smaller models, the A30 and A40, are designed for flexible installation on sidewalls or suspended from poles in small and mid-sized rooms.

"Ceiling mics are no longer exclusively for use in ultra-large training rooms or luxuriously decorated conference rooms," said Roy Wu, Director of Business Development, North America for NEARITY. "Our new family of ceiling mics expands the deployment possibilities to include everything from huddle rooms to mid-sized classrooms. We're excited to showcase the A50 and other NEARITY audio innovations to InfoComm attendees for the first time."

NEARITY will also showcase flagship products from its extensive portfolio of audio endpoints, all-in-one conferencing devices, PTZ conferencing cameras, and webcams. Additional demonstrations at InfoComm 2022 will include:





The NEARITY A20 is a USB-connected speakermic, designed to improve conferencing experiences via an eight-element microphone array and AI noise suppression that intelligently reduces indoor background noises and maximizes voice clarity. The A20 provides plug-and-play operation and is daisy-chainable with other NEARITY devices.

The NEARITY C30R all-in-one device features a 4K camera with 120° wide angle lens, speaker tracking, close-up grouping, and auto-framing. It combines these rich video features with a five-element microphone array, high-definition full-band speaker, echo cancellation, automatic gain control, and AI-driven noise suppression for superior audio.

The NEARITY V30 4K UHD conference camera features an 8MP HD image sensor, 120° wide-angle distortionless lens, and a four-element microphone array. The V30 provides outstanding audio and video for small and medium-sized conference rooms through intelligent functions such as auto-framing and AI-based noise reduction.

For more information about NEARITY, please visit nearity.co. NEARITY professional AV products are distributed exclusively in North America by Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD).

About NEARITY – Founded on a mission to bring people and institutions nearer to each other through sophisticated AV solutions, NEARITY (www.nearity.co) provides innovations for distance collaboration with long-term value. Empowered by pioneering audio technology that combines deep learning with traditional signal processing, NEARITY offers a comprehensive portfolio from entry-level to high-end solutions that make conferencing easier, more efficient, and more productive.

