Nearly $ 16 Billion Growth in Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 | Growing Use of Advanced Analytics Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of advanced analytics tools.

The meal kit delivery services market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the meal kit delivery services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The meal kit delivery services market covers the following areas:

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Sizing

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Forecast

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Fresh Direct LLC

HelloFresh SE

Mindful Chef Ltd.

Relish Labs LLC

SCA Investments Ltd.

SunBasket Inc.

Three Limes Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Non-Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

