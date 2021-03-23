Nearly $ 19 Billion Growth in Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, and Interface Inc. among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Get a Free Sample Report to Know More

The carpets and rugs market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Area Rugs Market - Global area rugs market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), product (machine-made area rugs and handmade area rugs), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market - Global carpet cleaning products market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Carpets And Rugs Market Participants:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. operates its business through segments such as Manufacturing, McLane Company, BNSF, and Others. The company supplies a range of carpets of various textures, types, and widths to residential and commercial markets worldwide. Some of its major product offerings include LEAD THE WAY, JUST A HINT II, and OBVIOUS CHOICE.

Inter IKEA Group

Inter IKEA Group operates its business through segments such as Franchise, Range & Supply, and Industry. The company offers a range of anti-slip pads and underlays, doormats, handmade rugs, large and medium rugs, oriental rugs, outdoor rugs, round rugs, runners and small rugs, and sheepskins and cowhides. Some of its major product offerings include HILLESTED, VINDUM, and RINDSHOLM.

Interface Inc.

Interface Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers over 250 tiles of various sizes, pattern types, and pattern scales. Some of its major product offerings include AE310, Afternoon Light, and Bertola.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/carpets-and-rugs-market-industry-analysis

Carpets And Rugs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Carpets and rugs market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The carpets and rugs market is driven by growing consumer preference for interior designs. In addition, other factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs are expected to trigger the carpets and rugs market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of carpets and rugs market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40678

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/carpets-and-rugs-market-industry-analysis



SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

