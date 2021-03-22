Nearly $ 225 Million Growth in Global Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Innovative Baby Carriers to Boost Growth| Technavio
Mar 22, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby carrier market is poised to grow by USD 224.68 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the baby carrier market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the buckled baby carrier segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn AB, Babymoon BV, Britax Child Safety Inc, Blue Box, Combi Corp., The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Snuggy Baby LLC, and Tomy Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the emergence of innovative baby carriers. However, the increasing demand for baby strollers and prams might challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 32% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn AB, Babymoon BV, Britax Child Safety Inc, Blue Box, Combi Corp., The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Snuggy Baby LLC, and Tomy Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of innovative baby carriers will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing demand for baby strollers and prams is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby carrier market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Baby Carrier Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Buckled Baby Carrier
- Baby Wrap Carrier
- Baby Sling Carrier
- Distribution channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby carrier market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Carrier Market Size
- Baby Carrier Market Trends
- Baby Carrier Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families as one of the prime reasons driving the Baby Carrier Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby carrier market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby carrier market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby carrier market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby carrier market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Buckled baby carrier - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby wrap carrier - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby sling carrier - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- BabyBjorn AB
- Babymoon BV
- Britax Child Safety Inc
- Blue Box
- Combi Corp.
- The Ergobaby Carrier Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Snuggy Baby LLC
- Tomy Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
