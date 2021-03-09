Nearly $ 23 Billion Growth in Global Leather Luggage Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Hidesign and Kering SA among others | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Leather Luggage Market Analysis Report by Product (Travel bags, Casual bags, and Business bags), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40151

The leather luggage market is driven by the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the rising number of initiatives are anticipated to boost the growth of the leather luggage market.

Vendors in the market are focused on launching new products to increase revenues and market shares. New product launches also enable vendors to retain customers and expand the customer base. In April 2019, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton launched its new leather luggage called Horizon Soft. The product is light in weight and has a high interior volume. Similarly, in February 2019, Hidesign launched a new range of luggage products made from East Indian leather. The company uses leather produced by the vegetable tanning method for the new product line. Such product launches are increasing the sales of leather luggage products, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Leather Luggage Companies:

Bellroy Pty Ltd.

Bellroy Pty Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Wallets, Bags, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of bags such as Backpacks, Tote Bags, Slings, and others. Some of the popular products offered include Classic Backpack Plus, Tokyo Tote, Sling, and others.

Hermes International

Hermes International operates its business through segments such as Watches, Leathers, Jewelry, and Other. The company offers a wide range of handbags, small leather goods, and belts.

Hidesign

Hidesign operates its business through segments such as Leather goods and saddlery, Ready to wear accessories, Silk and Textiles, Perfumes, and Watches. The company offers key products such as Pop fiction and Bolide leather bags.

Kering SA

Kering SA operates its business through segments such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Other Houses. The company offers a wide range of leather goods, footwear, apparel, and accessories such as sunglasses, jewelry, and shoes.

Leatherology

Leatherology operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers key products such as Kessler Medium Duffle and Kessler Large Duffle.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Leather Luggage Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Travel bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

Casual bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

Business bags - size and forecast 2020-2025

Leather Luggage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab an exclusive Report Now!

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Anti-Fatigue Mat Market – Global anti-fatigue mat market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential) and distribution channel (offline and online), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Latex Pillow Market – Global latex pillow market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/leather-luggage-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio