Nearly $ 30 Billion growth expected in Global Type 2 Diabetes Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The type 2 diabetes market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The type 2 diabetes market is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes. In addition, a rise in the prevalence of obesity and changing lifestyles and recent drug approvals are expected to trigger the type 2 diabetes market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.

Major Five Type 2 Diabetes Market Participants:

Amgen Inc.: The company offers type 2 diabetes products such as Repatha.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers type 2 diabetes products such as Komboglyze, Onglyza, and XIGDUO XR.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers type 2 diabetes products such as Glyxambi and Jardiance.

Novo Nordisk AS: The company offers type 2 diabetes products such as Tresiba and Xultophy.

Sanofi SA: The company offers type 2 diabetes products such as Adlyxin, Amryl, Lantus, Toujeo, and Apidra.

Type 2 Diabetes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type 2 diabetes market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Drug Class

Insulin



DPP-4 Inhibitors



GLP-1 Receptor Agonists



SGLT-2 Inhibitors



Others

