Nearly $ 40 Bn growth expected in Agrochemicals Market during 2021-2025 | Increasing Use of Herbicides to Drive Growth | Technavio
May 20, 2021, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 39.81 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the agrochemicals market to register a CAGR of over 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of herbicides will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Agrochemicals Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Fertilizers
- Pesticides
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the agrochemicals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Agrochemicals Market size
- Agrochemicals Market trends
- Agrochemicals Market industry analysis
The implementation of IPM as a new method of crop protection is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, regulatory laws and obligations on the use of agrochemicals may threaten the growth of the market.
Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist agrochemicals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the agrochemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the agrochemicals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors
