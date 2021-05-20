Nearly $ 40 Bn growth expected in Agrochemicals Market during 2021-2025 | Increasing Use of Herbicides to Drive Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of herbicides will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Agrochemicals Market is segmented as below:

Product

Fertilizers



Pesticides

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the agrochemicals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Agrochemicals Market size

Agrochemicals Market trends

Agrochemicals Market industry analysis

The implementation of IPM as a new method of crop protection is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, regulatory laws and obligations on the use of agrochemicals may threaten the growth of the market.

Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agrochemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agrochemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agrochemicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cargill Inc.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Corteva Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Nissan Chemical Corp.

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

