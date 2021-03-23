Nearly $ 50 Billion Growth in Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Major Players Including A.P. Møller - Maersk A/S, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., and Convoy Inc. among others | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Participants:

A.P. Møller - Maersk A/S

A.P. Møller - Maersk A/S operates its business through segments such as Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals & Towage, and Manufacturing & Others. The subsidiary Maersk Line offers intermodal transport through road, rail, and sea.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. The company provides an option to combine rail transportation services with other modes of transport.

Convoy Inc.

Convoy Inc. operates its business through segments such as Carriers and Shippers. The company offers transportation of freight in an intermodal container or vehicle, using multiple modes of transportation, without any handling of the freight itself when changing modes.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intermodal freight transportation market is segmented as below:

Product

Minerals And Ores



Food And Farm Products



Equipment And Instruments



Chemicals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The intermodal freight transportation market is driven by the growing demand for multimodal transportation. In addition, other factors such as low freight transportation costs with intermodal service are expected to trigger the intermodal freight transportation market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

