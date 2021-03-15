Nearly $ 80 Million Growth in Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen electrolyzers market is expected to grow by USD 79.90 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hydrogen electrolyzers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Electrolyzer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The hydrogen electrolyzers market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Utilities Include:

Global Hydrogen Generation Market - Global hydrogen generation market is segmented by application (chemical industry, refinery industry, metal processing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Fuel Cell Market - Global fuel cell market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

Major Three Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Participants:

AREVA H2Gen

AREVA H2Gen operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers hydrogen electrolyzers for various end-user applications.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business through segments such as Critical Care, Health Care, Construction Materials, Fibers, Homes, Electronics, Chemicals, and Others. The company offers alkaline water electrolysis system of 10 MW.

Enapter Srl

Enapter Srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers AEM electrolyzer.

https://www.technavio.com/report/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-industry-analysis

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen electrolyzers market is segmented as below:

Type

Alkaline



PEM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The hydrogen electrolyzers market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles. In addition, other factors such as the advantages of fuel cells are expected to trigger the hydrogen electrolyzers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

