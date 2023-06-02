Nearly $1.2B Settlement Win for Water Systems Against Manufacturers of PFAS

News provided by

National Rural Water Association

02 Jun, 2023, 16:07 ET

DUNCAN, Okla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Water Association (NRWA) is thrilled to announce a $1.185B settlement has been reached in litigation against the manufacturers of perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate ("PFAS"), including DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva. Napoli Shkolnik Law Firm, NRWA's official partner, was a key player in the settlement that was announced earlier today, which will help water systems affected by PFAS.

Continue Reading

"We applaud the court, the leadership of Paul Napoli, and the work of the Napoli Shkolnik Law Firm for recognizing the need for these companies to be held accountable," said John O'Connell, NRWA Board President. "This settlement is the beginning of helping our utility members in the fight against PFAS. We recognize there is still much work ahead to remove PFAS from rural areas."

While a settlement has been reached between these companies, the trial against the remaining defendants, including 3M, is set for June 5, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.

NRWA has created the PFAS Cost Recovery Program to help systems with PFAS treatment costs. If your system has already signed up for the program, Napoli will be in contact with you with next steps, which may involve more testing. If your system has not registered for the program, we encourage you to contact Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to represent your system as a trusted attorney who will fight for compensation to overcome the financial impacts of PFAS. NRWA has retained the firm to represent the Association and our members.

NRWA Leadership and Litigation

NRWA's leadership had the foresight to see and understand that PFAS, including the monitoring of levels, treatment, and remediation costs, would be a major issue for rural water and wastewater utilities. Early in 2018, NRWA partnered with Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to file a lawsuit on behalf of its members.

"It is great to see the board's vision start to come to fruition," said Matthew Holmes, NRWA Chief Executive Officer. "We hope this settlement will benefit our members and rural systems across the country for many years to come as they continue to test and treat PFAS in our nation's drinking water."

Conclusion

NRWA and its 50 State Rural Water Associations have been representing the needs and concerns of small and rural utilities and will continue to do so as we navigate the challenges created by PFAS.  NRWA acknowledges that Water Professionals are the backbone of small and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and clean wastewater treatment while supporting economic growth and protecting public health.

While the details and next steps regarding the settlement have not been released yet, Rural Water will continue to provide solutions and advocate for you. NRWA strongly encourages water systems to contact Napoli Shkolnik PLLC today to sign up for the PFAS Cost Recovery Program. This is just the first of many announcements to come regarding PFAS settlements and cost recovery options. NRWA and your State Association will keep you updated with the latest information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaylyn Snow, NRWA Content & Communications Specialist
580-736-1425
[email protected]
National Rural Water Association
2915 S. 13th St.
Duncan, OK 73533

SOURCE National Rural Water Association

Also from this source

National Rural Water Association Hosts Annual Rural Water Rally in Washington, D.C.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.