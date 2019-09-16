Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Don't Wash Their Gym Clothes Before Wearing Them to Workout Again

KINSTON, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by the website Treadmill-Ratings-Reviews.com reveals that nearly one-third of American gym goers do not wash their gym clothes before wearing them on a repeat visit to the gym.

The survey sought out Americans who actively went to the gym and asked them about their laundry habits as well as their workout habits. The study discovered that 31% of gym-going Americans do not wash their clothes in-between workouts. 36% of Men do not wash their clothes before returning to the gym for another workout and 25% of women neglect to keep their gym clothes clean.

The survey looked at laundry habits by type of workout as well to see if any type of workout had participants trying to make their clothes last more than one session before washing. Yoga participants were the worst offenders and cardio participants the most likely to wash their clothes.

List by % of participants that did not wash their clothes.

Yoga – 35%

Sports Activities (i.e. basketball, racquetball, etc.) – 32%

Swimmers – 33%

Group Fitness – 32%

Weightlifting – 30%

Cardio – 29%

The study was also able to discover differences in laundry habits among age groups discovering that the younger and more elderly gym goers are the least likely to do their laundry between visits to the gym with parental age adults (35-64) being the most likely to wash their clothes.

List by % that did not wash their clothes.

25-34 – 37%

65+ - 34%

35-44 – 32%

18-24 – 31%

45-54 – 27%

55-64 – 25%

