Nearly 1 in 5 Gen X Workers Don't Expect to Ever Fully Retire

New Zety report reveals how back-to-back economic crises have forced Gen X to delay retirement, slash spending, and take on second jobs.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between dot-com crashes, the 2008 financial crisis, and a global pandemic, Generation X has weathered a gauntlet of economic disruptions. Zety®, a leading resume builder, has released its Gen X Financial Outlook Report, uncovering how recent inflation is dealing the heaviest blow to their future financial plans.

The survey of 1,003 Gen X workers reveals a generation struggling to keep their heads above water during what should be their prime earning years. With a majority living paycheck to paycheck and feeling far less secure than they anticipated at this stage in their lives, the traditional finish line of retirement is slipping out of reach for many.

Key Findings

Inflation is the biggest disruptor: 64% say recent inflation and rising costs have negatively impacted their personal finances, significantly more than the COVID-19 pandemic (46%) or the 2008 financial crisis/Great Recession (23%).

64% say recent inflation and rising costs have negatively impacted their personal finances, significantly more than the COVID-19 pandemic (46%) or the 2008 financial crisis/Great Recession (23%). Income falls short: 58% say their current income just barely covers their expenses or doesn't cover them at all.

58% say their current income just barely covers their expenses or doesn't cover them at all. Retirement is fading: 19% of Gen Xers don't expect to ever fully retire, while another 19% plan to work well past the traditional retirement age (68 or older).

A Generation Defined by Economic Shocks

The financial squeeze on Gen X has never been tighter. When asked which major economic events have negatively impacted their personal finances, recent inflation stood out above all others:

64% blame rising costs and recent inflation (2022–present)

46% blame the COVID-19 pandemic

23% blame the 2008 financial crisis/Great Recession

10% blame the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s

The current cost of living is making day-to-day survival a challenge for many Gen X professionals.

36% say their income just covers their expenses

22% say their income does not cover their expenses

Financial Course Corrections

Years of economic instability have changed how Gen X workers think about retirement. More than half (53%) say past economic downturns weakened their confidence in their retirement strategy, including 20% who completely lost confidence and made major changes to their plans.

As a result, many are taking practical steps they hope will strengthen their long-term financial outlook:

44% are reducing their spending

35% are paying down debt

34% are increasing their savings or contributions

25% are earning additional income through a second job or side hustle

18% are officially delaying their retirement

16% are adjusting their investment strategy

Retirement Keeps Moving Further Out of Reach

Even as Gen X workers take steps to improve their finances, retirement remains a moving target. Nearly two in five respondents expect to work beyond the traditional retirement age or never retire at all, while concerns about long-term financial preparedness continue to weigh heavily:

15% plan to retire at age 59 or earlier

16% plan to retire between ages 60–64

20% plan to retire between ages 65 and 67

19% plan to retire at age 68 or older

19% don't expect to ever fully retire

Looking ahead, respondents identified their biggest retirement concerns:

52% worry they haven't saved enough for retirement

24% are concerned about healthcare costs

14% worry about outliving their savings

11% fear a market downturn before they retire

Financial Security Falls Short of Expectations

For the majority (61%) of Gen X workers, the financial future they once envisioned has yet to materialize:

35% feel less financially secure than expected at this stage of life

26% feel much less financially secure than expected at this stage of life

Looking back, retirement planning remains a source of regret for many respondents:

43% regret not starting to save for retirement earlier

21% regret not saving consistently throughout their careers

"Gen X has spent much of its working life adapting to one economic challenge after another," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. "Retirement is no longer a fixed milestone but something they have to continually rethink as economic conditions change. That reality is reshaping how this generation approaches work, savings, and financial planning."

For detailed insights on the Gen X Financial Outlook Report, access the full study at https://zety.com/blog/gen-x-financial-outlook-report.

Methodology

The findings presented are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by Zety on June 5, 2026 using Pollfish. The survey collected responses from 1,003 Gen X workers and examined the impact of inflation, past economic downturns, retirement planning, and overall financial security.

Respondents answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options.

The sample was composed of 52% female, 47% male, and 1% nonbinary respondents.

All participants were screened to ensure they were currently residing in the U.S., actively employed, and a part of Generation X (aged 46-61) at the time of the survey.

About Zety

Zety's Resume Builder is a premier platform that leverages advanced AI tools to help job seekers stand out and land interviews effortlessly. Offering step-by-step guidance, curated content suggestions, and 100s of professional, ATS-friendly resume templates, it allows users to feel confident crafting tailored applications. Millions of professionals rely on Zety's interactive suite—which also features an easy-to-use Cover Letter Generator—to produce high-quality documents that are free to create and ready to download. Since 2016, Zety's career blog has provided free data-driven insights aimed at empowering professionals at every stage of their journey. The editorial team includes Certified Professional Resume Writers, with the best career advice and evidence-based findings featured in Business Insider, CNBC, and Forbes, among others. Stay connected with Zety on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for free expert career tips and updates. Follow Zety as a preferred source in Google to receive more workforce trends, career insights, and labor market research in your personalized search experience.

SOURCE Zety