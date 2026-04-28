Off-The-Clock Recruiting: 52% Have Recruited Candidates Outside Work

From gyms to grocery stores, new report reveals where—and how—hiring leaders are identifying candidates in everyday settings.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zety®, a leading resume templates service, released the findings of its Off-The-Clock Recruiting Report, revealing the unexpected places where job candidates are being recruited.

As traditional hiring channels become saturated, decision-makers are turning to unconventional environments to find their next high-performers. Surveying 1,001 employees responsible for hiring, the research shows that 59% feel very comfortable recruiting candidates outside of work, and many are already doing so at restaurants (42%), grocery stores (32%), and airports (20%).

Without résumés or formal interviews in these situations, real-world behavior and natural conversations become key to spotting potential talent. At the same time, this shift introduces new challenges as the lines between personal and professional begin to blur.

Key Findings

Informal recruiting is widespread: Over half (52%) of hiring decision-makers have recruited candidates outside formal work environments, and 59% feel very comfortable doing so.

Over half (52%) of hiring decision-makers have recruited candidates outside formal work environments, and 59% feel very comfortable doing so. Social settings are top talent pools: Non-LinkedIn social media (68%), social events like weddings or parties (55%), and bars, restaurants, or coffee shops (42%) are the top three places informal recruiting is taking place.

Non-LinkedIn social media (68%), social events like weddings or parties (55%), and bars, restaurants, or coffee shops (42%) are the top three places informal recruiting is taking place. Behavior beats the resume: Communication/demeanor (77%) and personality (65%) are the top traits that make candidates stand out in casual settings.

Communication/demeanor (77%) and personality (65%) are the top traits that make candidates stand out in casual settings. Success rate is high: 84% say off-the-clock encounters are effective at yielding strong candidates compared to formal channels.

Recruiting Beyond the Office

The traditional hiring process is no longer confined to the office or LinkedIn. As the lines between personal and professional lives blur, leaders are increasingly keeping an eye out for top talent during their everyday routines:

59% of hiring decision-makers feel very comfortable evaluating or recruiting potential candidates in everyday, non-work settings.

Over half (52%) have recruited potential candidates outside of formal work environments.

Where Top Candidates Are Being Found

When hiring leaders are off the clock, they're still actively building their talent pipelines. From weddings to grocery runs, they report recruiting candidates in the following everyday locations:

Social media (outside of LinkedIn) – 68%

Social events (parties, weddings, meetups) – 55%

Bars, restaurants, or coffee shops – 42%

Grocery stores or retail spaces – 32%

Gyms or fitness classes – 30%

Airports or public transit – 20%

Concerts or festivals – 17%

Dating apps or profiles – 10%

What Makes a Candidate Stand Out "In the Wild"

Without a resume in hand, a candidate's real-world behavior and conversational skills become their strongest assets. When evaluating someone in a non-work setting, hiring decision-makers say the following traits make someone stand out as a potential hire:

How they communicate or present themselves (e.g., demeanor, professionalism) – 77%

Personality, attitude, or interpersonal skills – 65%

Problem-solving or leadership behavior observed – 52%

Industry-related conversation or expertise – 49%

Mutual connections or referrals – 36%

Their current job or employer came up naturally – 28%

Does Informal Recruiting Actually Work?

While recruiting at a coffee shop or gym might seem unconventional, the vast majority of hiring decision-makers report that these off-the-clock encounters successfully yield results when compared to formal recruiting channels:

Very effective – 31% say it often identifies strong candidates.

Somewhat effective – 53% say it occasionally yields good candidates.

Slightly effective – 14% say it rarely produces strong candidates.

Not effective – Only 2% say informal recruiting is usually unhelpful.

Informal recruiting works both ways. Not only are hiring leaders finding talent in everyday settings, but 84% say they've also followed up with someone they met outside of work about a job opportunity for themselves.

Boundaries and Risks of Informal Recruiting

Hiring decision-makers might always be on the clock mentally, but that doesn't mean they will always be receptive to a real-life LinkedIn pitch while grabbing dinner. Nearly half (42%) say they would feel totally comfortable if a job seeker approached them in a non-formal setting, but most agree there is at least some level of risk involved with informal recruiting interactions:

Very risky — professional boundaries can easily be crossed (14%)

Somewhat risky — potential pitfalls exist but can be managed (41%)

Slightly risky — occasional issues may arise, but risk is generally low (30%)

Not risky — informal recruiting is usually safe and acceptable (15%)

"The most successful hires often happen when a candidate isn't even trying to sell themselves," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. "In a formal setting, you're constantly filtering your personality to fit a job description, but a spontaneous conversation at a gym or a wedding reveals the traits that actually matter: curiosity, empathy, and genuine communication. These informal moments allow a hiring manager to see your potential through your actions rather than just your claims."

For detailed insights on the Off-The-Clock Recruiting Report, access the full study at zety.com/blog/off-the-clock-recruiting-report or contact Skyler Acevedo, at [email protected].

Methodology

The findings presented are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by Zety using Pollfish on February 23, 2026. The survey collected responses from 1,001 hiring decision-makers and examined attitudes and experiences related to informal recruiting (identifying and approaching potential candidates in everyday, non-work settings such as social events, retail spaces, gyms, restaurants, and online platforms outside traditional professional channels).

They answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options. The sample was composed of 8% Gen Z, 36% Millennial, 44% Gen X, and 12% Baby Boomer respondents. All participants were screened to ensure they were currently residing in the U.S. and involved in hiring decisions at their organization, including roles such as recruiters, HR professionals, and managers responsible for evaluating or selecting candidates. The data collection adhered to Pollfish's quality control standards to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the results.

About Zety



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