World Cup Career Index Identifies Top 15 High-Growth Jobs Without Four-Year Degrees

Transportation and safety roles lead Zety's new ranking based on BLS salary data, projected growth rates, and World Cup operational relevance.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup may last only weeks, but many of the careers powering it are projected to remain in demand long after the final whistle.

Zety®, a leading resume templates service, today released its World Cup Career Index, ranking the top 15 jobs that play a critical role in tournament operations, support long-term career growth, and typically do not require a bachelor's degree.

To determine which industries are most closely tied to the event, Zety researchers analyzed publicly-available World Cup planning materials and identified occupations aligned with at least one of five key operational areas: transportation and crowd logistics, venue operations, public safety, infrastructure, and tourism support.

Researchers then used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on projected job growth and median salary, along with each occupation's relevance across the five operational areas, to calculate a World Cup Career Index Score and determine the final rankings.

By combining labor market trends with operational relevance, the analysis identifies the occupations best positioned to benefit from both tournament-related demand and broader workforce growth.

Key Findings

Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers rank number one overall with a World Cup Career Index Score of 84, reflecting high wages, long-term growth potential, and overlap across all five operational areas.

with a World Cup Career Index Score of 84, reflecting high wages, long-term growth potential, and overlap across all five operational areas. All top-ranked occupations report median annual salaries of at least $60,000 , with four exceeding $90,000.

, with four exceeding $90,000. Occupational Health & Safety Technicians and Industrial Machinery Mechanics have the highest projected growth rates at 12% and 13%, respectively, compared to the national average of 3%.

at 12% and 13%, respectively, compared to the national average of 3%. More than half of the top 15 occupations are tied to infrastructure, utilities, or facility maintenance, highlighting the workforce needed to support large-scale events.

Top 15 Highest-Ranked Careers

World Cup Career Index Scores reflect how each occupation compared to others in the study, with higher scores indicating greater alignment with both tournament workforce demand and long-term employment potential.

The rankings below show which occupations performed best across the factors evaluated in the analysis:

Rank Occupation World Cup Career Index Score Mean Annual Salary Projected

Growth Rate Operational Relevance Score (1–5) 1 Transportation, Storage, & Distribution Managers 84 $121,600 6 % 5 2 Electrical Power-Line Installers & Repairers 63 $91,970 7 % 3 3 Occupational Health & Safety Technicians 62 $68,120 12 % 3 4 Electricians 58 $71,490 9 % 3 5 Fire Inspectors & Investigators 56 $78,670 6 % 3 6 Elevator & Escalator Installers & Repairers 54 $109,820 5 % 2 7 Industrial Machinery Mechanics 53 $68,460 13 % 2 8 Flight Attendants 52 $77,440 9 % 2 9 Plumbers, Pipefitters, &

Steamfitters 48 $72,170 4 % 3 10 Security & Fire Alarm Systems Installers 48 $60,960 10 % 3 11 Aircraft Mechanics & Service Technicians 48 $84,740 5 % 2 12 Heating, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration Mechanics &

Installers 47 $64,780 8 % 3 13 Avionics Technicians 46 $83,380 5 % 2 14 Structural Iron & Steel Workers 45 $70,280 4 % 3 15 First-Line Supervisors of Transportation & Material Moving Workers 41 $66,860 4 % 3

How 5 World Cup Sectors Can Fuel Long-Term Employment

Hosting a global event of this magnitude can create sustained demand for tourism and operational support that may continue beyond the event itself. The logistical frameworks, public safety protocols, and infrastructure upgrades required for the tournament can quickly become a foundation for regional development.

Zety's index highlights how this momentum could drive long-term career growth across five critical areas:

Transportation & crowd logistics : The massive supply chain networks built to move millions of fans and tons of equipment don't disappear after the finals. Transportation, storage & distribution managers (#1) are critical to transitioning these temporary tournament networks into permanent regional logistical hubs.

: The massive supply chain networks built to move millions of fans and tons of equipment don't disappear after the finals. Transportation, storage & distribution managers (#1) are critical to transitioning these temporary tournament networks into permanent regional logistical hubs. Venue & event operations : World Cup stadiums and fan zones are often designed to function as multiuse entertainment and sports corridors for years to come. This may contribute to sustained demand for skilled trade jobs—including elevator and escalator installers & repairers (#6) and heating, air conditioning, & refrigeration mechanics & installers (#12)—that help keep these facilities operational year-round.

: World Cup stadiums and fan zones are often designed to function as multiuse entertainment and sports corridors for years to come. This may contribute to sustained demand for skilled trade jobs—including elevator and escalator installers & repairers (#6) and heating, air conditioning, & refrigeration mechanics & installers (#12)—that help keep these facilities operational year-round. Public safety & security : Major international events require cities to overhaul their emergency and security protocols. This can create a permanent baseline for enhanced public safety, accelerating the demand for occupational health & safety technicians (#3) and fire inspectors & investigators (#5) long after the crowds leave.

: Major international events require cities to overhaul their emergency and security protocols. This can create a permanent baseline for enhanced public safety, accelerating the demand for occupational health & safety technicians (#3) and fire inspectors & investigators (#5) long after the crowds leave. Infrastructure & utilities : Upgrading a city's power grids, transit lines, and communication networks to meet FIFA standards requires an army of skilled labor. Because these systems require ongoing modernization, roles like electrical power-line installers & repairers (#2) and electricians (#4) see reliable, recession-proof career longevity.

: Upgrading a city's power grids, transit lines, and communication networks to meet FIFA standards requires an army of skilled labor. Because these systems require ongoing modernization, roles like electrical power-line installers & repairers (#2) and electricians (#4) see reliable, recession-proof career longevity. Tourism & visitor support: A World Cup puts host regions on a global stage, triggering a sustained, multiyear lift in international tourism. This shift may support ongoing demand for aviation infrastructure professionals, including flight attendants (#8) and aircraft mechanics & service technicians (#11).

"Global events reveal how much large-scale operations depend on skilled workers across nearly every sector," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. "While these careers often operate behind the scenes, they help power the transportation, infrastructure, safety, and other essential systems that keep communities functioning every day. Many also offer strong long-term opportunities without requiring a traditional four-year degree."

For detailed insights on the World Cup Career Index, access the full study at https://zety.com/blog/world-cup-career-index.

Methodology

Zety analyzed publicly-available FIFA World Cup planning documents, including:

Based on recurring workforce functions identified across these materials, Zety researchers determined five key World Cup operational areas:

Transportation & Crowd Logistics

Venue & Event Operations

Public Safety & Security

Infrastructure & Utilities

Tourism & Visitor Support

Occupations had to fall within at least one of these areas to qualify for inclusion and received one point for each area represented, creating an Operational Relevancy Score (1–5).

Occupations were mapped to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Outlook Handbook and filtered to include careers that do not typically require a bachelor's degree and are projected to grow by at least 4% (above the average projected growth rate of 3%) between 2024–2034. Median salary data was pulled from Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics May 2025 estimates.

Final rankings were calculated using a weighted composite score incorporating:

Operational relevance (45%)

Median salary (35%)

Projected growth rate (20%)

All variables were standardized prior to scoring to ensure comparability across metrics.

About Zety

Zety resume templates and Zety's Resume and Cover Letter Generator are trusted by 12 million users each year. With 100s of options to choose from, including professionally designed resume templates to beat the ATS, users can create a professional resume in less than 15 minutes. Since 2016, Zety's career blog has provided free data-driven insights to over 40 million readers annually, empowering professionals at every stage. The editorial team includes Certified Professional Resume Writers, with the best career advice and evidence-based findings featured in Business Insider, CNBC, and Forbes, among others. Follow Zety on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for free expert career tips and updates.

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