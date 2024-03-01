Nearly 1 in 5 Ohioans Are At Risk of Problem Gambling

Experts hope Problem Gambling Awareness Month will encourage Ohioans to learn about the risks and resources available for problem gambling.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Ohio survey found that the problem gambling rate in Ohio has tripled since 2012, according to Ohio for Responsible Gambling (ORG).

"March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. With nearly 1 in 5 Ohio adults considered to be 'at risk' for problem gambling, the month serves as a prime opportunity to raise awareness, educate the public, and highlight critical prevention and treatment resources," said LeeAnne Cornyn, Director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Other statewide insights include:

More than 1.8 million adult residents in Ohio can be categorized as at risk for problem gambling (low, moderate and Disordered Gambling ).

The number of people estimated to have a Gambling Disorder increased to 2.8% – or approximately 255,000 Ohioans.

Calls to Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline increased 55% in the first year of legalized sports betting in Ohio.

Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline data also showed Ohioans seeking clinical care for gambling increased 67% from 2022 to 2023.

Cornyn said the state of Ohio has excellent resources for those seeking help.

In State Fiscal Year 2023, over 67,00 Ohioans were screened for Gambling Disorder and over 1,100 received clinical care.

Ohio's latest statewide awareness campaign – Pause Before You Play – focuses on sports gaming and encourages individuals to set limits on time and money spent when betting on sports or other forms of gambling.

With the introduction of mobile sports betting, the Ohio Casino Control and Ohio Lottery Commissions developed a fully online version of the Self-Ban Program, TimeOutOhio.com. Anyone wanting to be excluded from Ohio gambling sites or properties may self-ban from their computers, phone, or in person locations.

Gamban, now available free to all Ohioans, is a downloadable application that prevents a device from accessing more than 60,000 gambling websites and apps (legal and illegal) worldwide.

To show his support of Ohio for Responsible Gambling's efforts, Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a proclamation applauding the group's efforts in tandem with Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March.

Anyone concerned about their gambling or betting habits or those of someone in their life should call Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline which connects individuals with local resources that are free and confidential. Trained and understanding specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 4HOPE to 741741.

