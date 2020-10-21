Nearly 100 Jobs Coming To Sugar Hill Assisted Living Community

SUGAR HILL, Ga., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 jobs are on the way to the Sugar Hill Community thanks to the brand new Holbrook Sugar Hill Assisted and Memory Living Community. The estimated number of jobs created will be 91 associates, which will bring high quality professional workforce talent to live and support the economy in the Sugar Hill area.

On Thursday, October 8th at 10:30am, Holbrook Life held the ground blessing ceremony for the brand new state of the art community. Attendees included corporate executives from Holbrook Life Management, Choate Construction, Harrison Design Architect, Abbey Hall Interiors and many City Council members from Sugar Hill. Al Holbrook the CEO & Chairman of Holbrook life added, "Our Holbrook team is excited to serve the fine citizens of Sugar Hall by stimulating purpose and a passion for life and providing a residential environment of hope, care and love."

To illustrate their dedication to the project and to the kind of high quality development that our developers have promised, the City of Sugar Hill Downtown Development Authority has offered an eight year, $5 Million dollar tax abatement incentive. "The Sugar Hill Community is pumped up about Holbrook Sugar Hill." said Steve Edwards, Mayor of Sugar Hill. The community is a to-be-developed ground up senior housing property that will feature 130 total living units. Plans call for 102 assisted living units and 28 memory care units at the Sugar Hill location.

Mayor Edwards also says, "We are proud to have such a great partner in our new downtown. Holbrook Sugar Hill is coming in at the right time at the right place. Our entertainment district is going fit in perfectly with the residents, their families, and staff that work there."

The City of Sugar Hill has already invested more than $150 Million into its downtown and our community will be another welcome addition to one of the fastest growing suburbs in Metro Atlanta. That investment includes an amphitheatre, rooftop bar, post office and new restaurants. As an added bonus, the City of Sugar Hill is also just minutes from Lake Lanier and the Georgia mountains.

For More Information Please Contact:

Tosha Marks

Chief Marketing Officer

Holbrook Communities

7400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA 30328

[email protected]

770-680-0048

SOURCE Holbrook Life Communities