Nearly 100 Leading Employers Add Juno in Its First Year Since Launch

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno , the first company to bring child disability insurance to America, today announced it has reached a major milestone, surpassing 50,000 covered members across nearly 100 clients. Juno provides child disability insurance as an employee benefit to fill a critical gap in financial protection for families and provide meaningful support when a child develops a new severe illness or disability.

With clients across industries such as manufacturing, technology, healthcare, construction, professional services, and public services, Juno's growth demonstrates that closing this critical protection gap for families is a priority for benefits leaders in 2026.

The company's rapid adoption is fueled by strategic partnerships with the nation's leading benefit brokerages, including Alliant, Sequoia, and Newfront, with additional partnerships expected to be announced later this year.

"The beauty of Juno is that it steps into a gap that's long been ignored," said Darren Brown, President of Total Rewards at Newfront. "Families facing a child's serious illness often have no protection—forcing parents to leave the workforce. The employers we partner with now have a solution that provides financial protection and peace of mind when it matters most."

The Hidden Cost of a Child's Severe Disability

Existing benefits leave a significant gap in coverage for working parents when a child becomes severely ill or disabled. While health insurance pays for many medical costs, it doesn't cover a family's out-of-pocket expenses, out-of-network therapists, home modifications, respite care, or compensate for time away from work, which together on average cost families more than $45,000 annually. Without meaningful financial support, almost 9 in 10 families experience financial hardship and nearly three-quarters of primary caregivers reduce hours or leave their jobs altogether.

Juno addresses this gap by delivering:

Long-term Financial Support: Up to $500,000 in cash paid over a period of up to 10 years

Ongoing monthly cash paid directly to parents to use for whatever they need most Care Navigation: Personalized caregiving support to help families manage the logistics of treatment, identify additional resources, and plan for the future

"After more than a decade of work to bring child disability insurance to America, I am humbled and grateful that so many leading companies and brokerages are recognizing the gap we all face as parents and are doing something to fix it," said Jordan Epstein, CEO and co-founder of Juno. "What I am even more proud of is the impact we're having today—providing tens of thousands of dollars directly to support families in moments no family should face alone."

