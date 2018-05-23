Nearly 200 NC Fishermen Travel To Raleigh For Second Annual Seafood Lobby Day

Glenn Skinner, a commercial fisherman from Carteret County and NCFA's Executive Director, said, "Last year's inaugural Seafood Lobby Day was a huge success – it was a great way to start a conversation between legislators and commercial fishermen. We're hoping this year will build on those relationships and give more fishermen an opportunity to talk to legislators about the importance of the commercial fishing industry to coastal families and communities."

Skinner added that NCFA members have a number of priority issues to discuss with legislators, most notably the NC Marine Fisheries Commission's (NCMFC) lack of openness and transparency. "The decisions of the Marine Fisheries Commission have a massive impact on how commercial fishermen make a living, both in the short- and long-term. They deserve to have their voices heard, and a fair and equitable Commission is essential for that to happen." Other important topics for discussion include fair regulation of fisheries and ensuring that sound, reliable science is used in fisheries management.

Commercial fishermen established the North Carolina Fisheries Association, Inc. in 1952 to serve fishing families by protecting their heritage and promoting seafood. To achieve this, the association actively lobbies local, state and federal policymakers on behalf of the industry and engages in many outreach and education projects.

