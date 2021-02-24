Nearly 30% of Americans Have Seen A Therapist During the Pandemic According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that the pandemic has changed the course of many lives since last March. Social distancing, isolation, financial hardships and other struggles have pushed Americans to seek help from mental health professionals. Thanks to technology, mental health help is just a click away and more accessible than ever before.

ValuePenguin surveyed over 1,300 Americans and found that many have not only sought therapy, but they've prioritized their mental health amid the pandemic.

Key findings:

Nearly 30% of Americans have seen a therapist during the coronavirus pandemic, and 86% say it's helped them cope. Those most likely to seek help include victims of layoffs or furloughs (46%), Gen Zers (39%) and millennials (37%), and men (34%).

Those most likely to seek help include victims of layoffs or furloughs (46%), Gen Zers (39%) and millennials (37%), and men (34%). Forty-seven percent of men say the pandemic has caused them to be more willing to seek out mental health help than they have in the past. Overall, 39% of Americans agreed.

Overall, 39% of Americans agreed. Americans — especially Gen Zers and millennials — are turning to social media and mobile apps for mental health resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty-six percent of consumers have accessed mental health resources on social media, including YouTube (18%) and TikTok (11%), while 30% have used apps for meditation and counseling.

Thirty-six percent of consumers have accessed mental health resources on social media, including YouTube (18%) and TikTok (11%), while 30% have used apps for meditation and counseling. The 35% of adults who haven't seen a therapist during the pandemic say there's at least one barrier preventing them from doing so, most notably being unable to afford copays (13%).

One in four Americans has opted to pay out of pocket to see a therapist outside their insurance network rather than find an in-network provider.

